KINO Secures $4.35M Pre-Seed Stealth Extension, Led by Cathie Wood's ARK Venture Fund

ARK Venture Fund Becomes Leading Investor in KINO, the Company Reshaping the Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KINO, the ground-breaking interactive digital cinema platform, announced today it has raised another $2.35M in stealth, led by Cathie Wood's ARK Venture Fund. This news comes on the heels of KINO's initial $2M pre-seed round which included Slow Ventures and Sequoia Capital, bringing KINO's total pre-seed raise to more than $4.35M.

The ARK Venture Fund, renowned for its investments in disruptive technologies and innovative companies like Anthropic, SpaceX, Figure AI, and Epic Games, now stands as the leading investor in KINO, signaling confidence in the platform's potential to reshape the entertainment landscape. In addition to ARK Venture Fund, the round saw participation from prominent investors including Lightning Capital, Hyperithm, Mindfulness, WAGMI, and several other global venture capital firms.

"After announcing our first $2M, we were approached by several great firms and decided to extend our raise," said Austin Worrell, COO and Co-Founder, KINO. "This positions KINO with the capital and partners to become the premier app where fans can discover the newest film and TV projects and interact directly with their favorite artists."

KINO disrupts the traditional model of film distribution by empowering filmmakers and connecting fan communities through its interactive, data-driven platform. By leveraging innovative technology, KINO provides creators with invaluable insights and tools to navigate the industry effectively. The platform offers filmmakers a comprehensive suite of resources, including interactive screenings, livestream events, and social activations, enabling them to engage with their audience and secure optimal distribution deals. For fans, KINO serves as the ultimate destination to discover the latest films, interact with their favorite artists, and immerse themselves in a diverse array of content.

"With this latest funding secured, KINO is poised to accelerate its growth and cement its position as a trailblazer in the entertainment sector," said Daril Fannin, CEO and Co-Founder, KINO. "We put the power of digital distribution directly into the hands of filmmakers through innovative distributed ledger technology, AI, and data tools in one dashboard, a first in our industry."

Recent premieres on KINO include Cold Meat starring Allen Leech and Nina Bergman, Double Down South, starring Kim Coates and Lili Simmons, and Molli and Max in the Future, starring Zosia Mamet.

As KINO continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, it remains committed to fostering equity, accessibility, and innovation within the film and television industry. At the heart of KINO's mission lies a belief in the transformative power of storytelling, and an understanding that diverse voices and perspectives are essential to driving meaningful change in society. Through innovation and inclusivity, KINO seeks to amplify these voices, making film and television more accessible, efficient, and equitable for all.

About KINO: KINO is the new interactive digital cinema with a bold mission to reshape the film and television industry. For filmmakers, KINO's cutting-edge technology offers an interactive social streaming platform, providing invaluable data insights and a strategic launchpad to connect with their audience. For fans, KINO is the ultimate hub to discover the latest films and engage with their favorite artists through interactive screenings, behind-the-scenes access, and a vibrant "TikTok for film" experience.

