KINO Studios Announces Inaugural Short Film Festival - Submissions Now Open

The company looking to make the entertainment industry more equitable has just announced its first film festival with a grand prize of $25K

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KINO, the ground-breaking entertainment company that introduces a community-based economic model to the entertainment industry, has just announced the inaugural KINO Short Film Fest. The KINO Short Film Fest represents a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their craft, reaching not only the eyes of our judges panel but also a global audience.

Applicants and filmmakers from all over the world can submit short films in the following categories - Animation, Comedy, Drama, Documentary, Horror and Thriller. The winning filmmakers will receive one of two top prizes, The Judge's Choice ($25,000) and The People's Choice ($5,000) — some of the largest prizes in its class.

Each of the films submitted will have a profile on the KINO platform to allow filmmakers the ability to showcase their work and artistry. All filmmakers who enter will also win the chance for KINO to create their feature film. "We understand it's important for filmmakers to be seen regardless of who wins, which makes this different from other festivals," said Daril Fannin, Co-Founder and CEO of KINO. "Allowing public voting for the People's Choice Award is all about letting the best art win. Art deserves to be seen."

The 2023 KINO Short Film Fest is sponsored by Backstage, screenwriting software company Final Draft and filmmaking equipment rental company Panavision. Industry specific awards include the Panavision Award for Cinematography and the Final Draft Award for Best Original Story.

"Panavision is thrilled to support the inaugural KINO Short Film Festival," said Aaron Saffa, Panavision New Filmmaker Program Manager. "We're excited to see the work that will be showcased, and we can't wait to work with the Panavision Award winner and support their creative vision on a future project."

Winners will be announced at a red carpet screening in Los Angeles on January 31, 2024 at the historic Hollywood Legion Theatre, hosted by Brit MacRae (KINO Co-Founder & Actress known for her work on Netflix and NBC/Peacock). For those who can't join in-person, the awards ceremony will also be live streamed.

Categories and deadlines below:

Horror/Thriller

Submission deadline: October 15, 2023

Finalists announced: October 31, 2023

Comedy/Drama

Submission deadline: November 15, 2023

Finalists announced: November 30, 2023

Animation/Documentary

Submission deadline: December 15, 2023

Finalists announced: December 31, 2023

Each category will be adjudicated by a series of industry leaders in their specialized genres.

Some featured judges include:

Lucas Jade Zumann , known for his performance in the coming-of-age film "20th Century Women" (2016). Zumann has also appeared in the Netflix series "Anne with an E" and the horror film "The Nun" (2018).

, known for his performance in the coming-of-age film "20th Century Women" (2016). Zumann has also appeared in the Netflix series "Anne with an E" and the horror film "The Nun" (2018). Marcus Dunstan , a filmmaker, screenwriter, and director who has worked on horror staples, including the "Saw" franchise and "The Collection" (2012).

, a filmmaker, screenwriter, and director who has worked on horror staples, including the "Saw" franchise and "The Collection" (2012). Javicia Leslie, an American actress known for her role as Ryan Wilder /Batwoman in the television series "Batwoman" (2019).

/Batwoman in the television series "Batwoman" (2019). Humberly Gonzalez is an actress best known as Rosario in the film Killer High (2018), In The Dark (2019) and Sophie Sanchez on the record breaking Netflix series Ginny and Georgia (2021).

on the record breaking Netflix series Ginny and (2021). Arlissa Norman , is an Emmy-award winning producer, known for Impact (2018), Every [Blank] Ever (2015) and VICE News Presents: Cult of Elon (2023).

Short films for all categories can be submitted at the KINO Studio website.

ABOUT KINO STUDIO

KINO Studios brings the power of technology to film, making the entertainment industry faster, stronger, and more connected.

ABOUT KINO'S FOUNDERS

Daril Fannin (Co-Founder and CEO) is an executive producer, writer, and Army veteran who created, sold, and produced multiple film and television projects with A-list talent such as Matt Damon, Peter Berg, and Jimmy Kimmel (Netflix, ABC Studios).

Brit MacRae (Co-Founder and CMO) is an actress, film producer and marketing strategist who has worked on hundreds of multi-million dollar accounts for global clients (Lenovo, De'Longhi, LA Fitness, Bosch). Brit has starred in films and television series for major distributors such as Netflix, NBC Peacock, and more.

For more information please visit https://www.kino.studio

Media Contact

Victoria Comella, High10 Media, 1 518-505-6462, [email protected]

SOURCE KINO Studios