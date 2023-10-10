KINO Studios Announces Pre-Seed Funding Round And Raises Over $2M

LA-based entertainment tech company raises funds from Sequoia Capital, Slow Ventures, Near Protocol and more.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KINO, the ground-breaking entertainment tech company that introduces a community-based economic model to the entertainment industry, oversubscribed their pre-seed round raising over $2M in funding.

The round saw participation from Sequoia Capital's Scout program, Slow Ventures, Metaweb Ventures, Genius Ventures, The Near Protocol, Blockchain Founders Fund, and several film and television angels, domain experts, and family offices. KINO provides filmmakers the tech tools that they need to create, engage and monetize their target audience before distribution– a much-needed solution for the rapidly evolving film and television industry.

"During the production cycle, film and tv shows currently do zero marketing or product market fit," says co-founder Daril Fannin, "This means that the industry is wasting billions of dollars annually, and our technology solves that inefficiency."

Daril Fannin (CEO, who has created film and tv shows with A-list celebrities like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel for studios like Netflix and Disney) founded KINO alongside Austin Worrell (COO and 3x tech founder whose last startup reached over 500k consumer traction in first three months; graduate of USC Law and the London School of Economics).

"The film and television creator economy is drastically changing— has drastically changed with the rise of the internet, and crucially social media apps like Instagram and Tik Tok," says co-founder Austin Worrell. "KINO provides Hollywood artists with the film-tailored tools to tap into their fan bases online and drive greater revenues to their art, fostering greater profitability and ultimately equitability in an industry that has become known for the exact opposite."

KINO is currently reaching over 1,000,000 film fans each month, and an early release of the KINO app is now available for download in the App Store.

On the KINO app, film and tv fans can find:

Live-streams with celebrity actors, directors, film/tv show creators, and other industry professionals (Netflix, Disney, NBC, Amazon, Warner Bros, Universal, HBO, etc).

Behind-the-scenes access to independent films with viral talent like Jojo Siwa and Dove Cameron

and Dove Cameron Tickets to Red Carpet Events

Limited Edition Merchandising

Authentic Film Props, Wardrobe, and Autographed Memorabilia

Giveaways and more

KINO's current advisors, partners, and brand ambassadors hail from the highest levels of the entertainment industry, including Netflix, Disney, Sony, Amazon, CBS, NBC, ABC, Paramount, Lionsgate, HBO, and many more.

More information about KINO can be found at www.kino.studio.

ABOUT KINO STUDIO

KINO Studio brings the power of technology to film through community building, royalties processing, and IP discovery. KINO's technology makes the entertainment industry faster, stronger, and more connected.

ABOUT KINO'S FOUNDERS

Daril Fannin (Co-Founder and CEO) is an executive producer, writer, and Army veteran who created, sold, and produced multiple multi-million dollar film and television projects with A-list talent such as Matt Damon, Peter Berg, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Austin Worrell (Co-Founder and COO) is a tech entrepreneur and graduate of the USC Gould School of Law, and the London School of Economics; his last Web3 startup reached over $10 million ARR in its first year with over 500k holders and a $500 million market cap.

