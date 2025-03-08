Kinova and MedAcuity Partner to Advance Medical Robotics

Kinova, a leader in robotic solutions, and MedAcuity, a premier software engineering firm specializing in MedTech and robotics, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development and integration of cutting-edge medical robotic systems.

WESTFORD, Mass., March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a rich history in robotics, both companies bring deep expertise to the collaboration. Kinova has been at the forefront of robotics innovation, and with its ever expanding medical robot arms, actuators and tool drives offering, it is poised to redefine how robotics enhance patient care. MedAcuity, with its extensive experience in developing high-assurance software for regulated medical and robotics applications, ensures that these innovations meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and compliance.

Together, Kinova and MedAcuity will work alongside medical robotics companies to provide seamless integration of Kinova's medical robots into next-generation healthcare solutions. This partnership will empower mutual customers with the technical expertise and strategic guidance needed to bring revolutionary robotic-assisted medical technologies to market.

"Our partnership with MedAcuity strengthens our ability to support medical robotics companies in successfully integrating our technology into their systems," said Kinova's François Boucher, Vice President of Business Development. "By combining Kinova's hardware excellence with MedAcuity's software and systems expertise, we are helping drive the future of medical robotics."

"Kinova is known for its leadership in robotic innovation, and we are excited to collaborate on advancing medical robotics," said MedAcuity's Shawn Vanseth; Director of Sales and Marketing, Robotics. "Together, we will provide medical device companies with the critical engineering support needed to accelerate development while ensuring safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the evolution of medical robotics, enabling companies to bring life-changing robotic solutions to healthcare providers and patients worldwide. For more information, visit Kinova and MedAcuity's partnership page.

About MedAcuity

MedAcuity, a premier software engineering firm specializing in the development of complex, software-intensive medical and robotic solutions. MedAcuity brings deep expertise in defining software and system requirements, as well as full lifecycle software development and verification. With a decade of experience in highly regulated and compliance-driven environments, MedAcuity helps accelerate innovation while ensuring safety, reliability, and regulatory alignment. Together, Kinova and MedAcuity empower medical robotics innovators with the technology and expertise needed to bring next-generation robotic solutions to market with confidence.

About Kinova

Kinova accelerates the journey to market for medical robotics companies by offering both off-the-shelf and tailored solutions for the development and production of medical-grade robotic systems. Through state-of-the-art medical arms, actuators, tool drives, and expert product development services, Kinova enables its customers to enhance their value proposition and bring innovative, high-quality solutions to life. For the development of a new medical device or the exploration of the next frontier in healthcare innovation, MedAcuity and Kinova can bring your vision to life.

