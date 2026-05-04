KINSYN™ launches NAD Support Daily featuring Compound Solutions' NAD3®

Compound Solutions' patented NAD3® just landed in KINSYN™ NAD Support Daily, a premium capsule built for the people who want longevity to fit inside one easy daily habit. It's a modern, all in one take on NAD support designed to keep energy, resilience and healthy aging on track without turning your supplement shelf into a full time job.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying clinically studied nutraceutical ingredients, has shared that its patented NAD3® ingredient is featured in NAD Support Daily, a newly launched supplement from KINSYN™.

NAD Support Daily arrives as the longevity conversation steps into a more elevated era. Healthy aging from within has gone from peptides and red light therapy to non-negotiable daily wellness routines including NAD supplements and exercise. As the next generation of wellness, KINSYN™'s new NAD product speaks to consumers who want a convenient, all-in-one way to feel energized, resilient and unmistakably in their prime.

NAD Support Daily features NAD3®, a new approach to NAD+ optimization designed to support not just NAD increases, but preventing NAD decreases. While many NAD products rely on precursor-only strategies like NMN, NAD3® is designed to support total NAD+ status while also supporting energy production (mitochondrial function), stress resilience and vitality.

In a category crowded with lookalikes, NAD Support Daily is arguably the best formulated NAD supplement yet. NAD3® is a patented complex developed to help minimize the stress of aging, and it is combined with PQQ, quercetin and TMG for a premium NAD supplement that tackles the 12 hallmarks of aging. NAD Support Daily stands out as a fully loaded, premium capsule formula anchored by a differentiated NAD solution built for convenient daily use.

"The KINSYN™ team is building a brand that understands that today's consumer wants energy, resilience and long-term wellness, but they want it in a convenient and all-in-one solution. No one wants to take 20 different longevity supplements," said Matt Titlow, CEO of CSI. "NAD Support Daily is an impressive product, and we're proud to collaborate with KINSYN™ on this launch and beyond."

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607939886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.