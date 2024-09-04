Kintone Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Data Security

At Kintone, we understand that our customers entrust us with their critical business data. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform that empowers businesses to streamline their operations without compromising data security. Post this

"At Kintone, we understand that our customers entrust us with their critical business data," said Yu Tanabe, COO of Kintone. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform that empowers businesses to streamline their operations without compromising data security."

This achievement builds upon Cybozu, Kintone's parent company, receiving a SOC 2 Type I assurance report in 2023. The SOC 2 Type II compliance further solidifies Kintone's commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining the highest levels of security and operational excellence.

If you are a corporate user of Kintone and require a SOC 2 Type 2 Report, please visit the Kintone Trust Center.

Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 31,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 2 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.

