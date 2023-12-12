Kintone Recognized for Seventh Consecutive Time in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

"We're honored to have been recognized for the seventh consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," said Yoshihisa Aono, president of Kintone. Post this

This year's report predicts the acceleration of the global shift toward low-code and no-code as modes of software development. The low-code market is projected to reach $44.5 billion in revenue by 2026 (with a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 19.2% from 2021 through 2026). Specifically, the LCAP segment is projected to expand to more than $18 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of more than 20%.

Among the key trends driving enterprise adoption, Gartner states: "Democratization and citizen development initiatives are also fueling enterprise adoption of low-code development technologies. These initiatives are not just limited to professional IT developers looking for speedy application delivery; they also apply to the kind of no-code development tools used by citizen developers (business technologists) within business units."

"We're honored to have been recognized for the seventh consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," said Yoshihisa Aono, president of Kintone. "Since we launched the Kintone platform in 2011, we have consistently enhanced its functionalities and expanded our ecosystem of partners to meet the growing needs of citizen developers.

"The global shortage of IT professionals is exacerbating the need for digital transformation. Kintone's ease of use allows citizen developers without IT expertise to quickly and effectively deploy business applications and integrate them with other systems. We look forward to pursuing our global expansion and supporting our clients by providing a secure, centralized no-code platform for optimal business collaboration."

Throughout 2023, Kintone has actively continued to improve its platform with new features and functionalities. Kintone currently has over 31,000 customers around the world, ranging from SMBs to multinational enterprises. Its ecosystem of partners, IT professionals, and citizen developers have collectively built and deployed more than two million applications.

To download a copy of the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report, click here.

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Kimihiko Iijima, Mike West, Kyle Davis, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, October 17, 2023

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The report title was changed from 'Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service' to 'Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms' in 2019.

About Kintone Corporation

Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 31,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 2 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.

Media Contact

Tim Cox | ZingPR, Kintone, 650-888-6116, [email protected], https://www.kintone.com/

SOURCE Kintone