Kiranbir Sodhia's Blueprint for Creating High-Performing Teams in Tech

Sodhia points out that one of the key reasons behind this is that many organizations fall into traps that prevent them from building resilient and high-performing tech teams, which is why 62% of tech workers reported feeling physically and emotionally drained. (3) "You hire good people. Let them do what they're good at and get out of their way," Sodhia states. He cites the three biggest pitfalls as:

1. Lack of Clear Leadership – Without robust and visionary leadership, teams often lack direction and the drive to innovate.

2. Communication Gaps – Misalignment between business leaders and tech teams leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for strategic innovation.

3. Burnout and Lack of Motivation – Unaddressed burnout and unmotivated team members can hinder productivity and long-term success.

Sodhia emphasizes that avoiding these pitfalls requires tech leaders to hire and invest in their people. "If you're not thinking about retention and development from day one, you're already behind."

Balancing Autonomy and Vision: How 'Founder Mode' Drives Innovation

Teams' autonomy is critical in avoiding pitfalls, and as Steve Jobs famously said, "We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do." However, the challenge, especially in large enterprises, is balancing that autonomy with visionary leadership.

"While empowering teams is essential, great leaders also inspire by setting a clear product vision. This is why the concept of 'founder mode' has been making so much noise in Silicon Valley lately," Sodhia highlights.

In this model, deeply involved founders guide their companies with hands-on leadership, often outperforming companies run by professional managers in innovation and growth, all while allowing their teams' autonomy to thrive.

Despite this, some experts argue that founders may not always be suited to guide a company through later stages of growth. This highlights the importance of balancing founder-led autonomy with structured management for long-term success. (4)

"Leaders who can blend visionary thinking with empowering their teams create the most resilient, future-ready companies. By setting a product vision while trusting their employees' expertise, leaders can ensure sustainable growth without micromanaging," Sodhia says.

How High-Performing Teams Are Different

Sodhia's track record speaks for itself. At Microsoft, he revitalized two organizations, leading them to consistently achieve top workgroup health scores from 2017 to 2022. Similarly, at Google, he transformed struggling teams into high-performing ones and mentored leaders for succession, ensuring lasting success even after his departure.

He explains that a high-performing team will take any engineer, developer, or individual and help them reach their full potential. These teams don't let their teammates suffer. Sodhia always assigns mentors to every new hire, no matter their level, to help facilitate this.

As tech companies navigate evolving market trends, the key to success lies in building teams that are not only skilled but also resilient and forward-thinking. Research on creating a culture of high-performance teams found that only 30% of teams are high-performing, and what sets them apart is their greater access to training and development—74% compared to other teams at 49%. (2)

The Solution: Building for the Future

To build the tech teams of tomorrow, Sodhia recommends three core strategies:

1. Prioritize Retention – Talent retention must be at the forefront of team-building efforts. This means offering competitive salaries, opportunities for growth, meaningful work, and a supportive culture.

2. Invest in Continuous Training and Reskilling – Tech leaders should prioritize continuous training, not just for new hires but for current employees as well. Reskilling programs can transform existing team members into future-ready talent and create opportunities for nontraditional candidates.

3. Adopt a Long-Term Vision – "Going fast is not the same as going far," Sodhia advises. Teams that focus solely on short-term execution can miss the bigger picture. By adopting a long-term vision, tech leaders can create a culture that fosters strategic thinking and adaptability.

"Flexibility is crucial," says Sodhia. "Whether it's embracing remote work or integrating new team members, leaders must be adaptable to the changing needs of the workforce—that's probably the number one aspect for retention."

A Call to Action for Tech Leaders

Sodhia encourages IT leaders to take immediate steps to invest in their teams—through retention strategies, continuous learning, and a long-term approach to leadership. "Leaders who build for the future will be the ones who succeed," Sodhia concludes. "The teams that innovate, adapt, and grow will be the ones that shape the future of tech."

About Kiranbir Sodhia

Kiranbir Sodhia, a distinguished leader and engineer in Silicon Valley, California, has spent over 15 years at the cutting edge of AI, AR, gaming, mobile app, and semiconductor industries. His expertise extends beyond product innovation to transforming tech teams within top companies. At Microsoft, he revitalized two key organizations, consistently achieving top workgroup health scores from 2017 to 2022, and similarly turned around two teams at Google, where he also successfully mentored leaders for succession. Kiranbir 's leadership is characterized by a focus on fixing cultural issues, nurturing talent, and fostering strategic independence, with a mission to empower teams to operate independently and thrive.

Kiranbir Sodhia: Transforming Tech Teams; Cultivating Leaders

