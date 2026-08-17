KIRIA Advisory Partners Celebrates Years of Growth, Innovation, and Accelerating Impact Across the Healthcare Industry

Our mission has always been to help our clients see beyond organizational charts and publicly available information to truly understand how healthcare organizations function. Reaching four years in business is something we're incredibly proud of, but what excites us even more is where we're headed. Post this

Founded in 2022, KIRIA has grown from a bold vision into a trusted intelligence partner for organizations seeking to better understand the increasingly complex U.S. healthcare landscape. Through its proprietary research methodologies and expert-led insights, the company has supported clients across a broad range of therapeutic areas, delivering actionable intelligence that helps commercial teams navigate health systems, identify key stakeholders, and uncover opportunities that traditional data sources often miss.

The four-year milestone comes during what is shaping up to be another significant year of growth for KIRIA. The company continues to expand relationships with existing clients, establish new partnerships, and invest in research capabilities and intelligence solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology commercial teams.

"Reaching four years in business is something we're incredibly proud of, but what excites us even more is where we're headed," said Dr. Sadhna Bokhiria, Founder and CEO of KIRIA Advisory Partners. "Healthcare decision-making has become more complex than ever. Our mission has always been to help our clients see beyond organizational charts and publicly available information to truly understand how healthcare organizations function. The growth we're experiencing reflects the incredible team we've built, the relationships we've earned, and the value our clients continue to see in our work."

Over the past four years, KIRIA has continued to expand its portfolio of intelligence solutions, including healthcare ecosystem mapping, health system intelligence, executive stakeholder research, advisory panel development, qualitative market research, and proprietary intelligence products designed specifically for pharmaceutical commercial teams.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, KIRIA remains focused on helping clients understand not just who makes decisions, but how decisions are made—providing intelligence that supports more effective commercialization strategies, stronger customer engagement, and better business outcomes.

Looking ahead, KIRIA plans to continue investing in new research capabilities, technology-enabled intelligence solutions, and expanded thought leadership to further support organizations navigating the rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem.

"Our best work is still ahead of us," added Dr. Bokhiria. "We're grateful to our clients, our advisors, our partners, and our team for being part of this journey. Four years is an important milestone, but it's only the beginning."

About KIRIA Advisory Partners

KIRIA Advisory Partners is a healthcare market intelligence and advisory firm that helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations better understand the organizations, stakeholders, and dynamics that influence commercial success. Through proprietary research, qualitative insights, healthcare ecosystem mapping, and strategic intelligence solutions, KIRIA equips commercial teams with the information they need to make more confident, data-informed decisions in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Media Contact

Sadhna Bokhiria, KIRIA Advisory Partners, 1 8606555635, [email protected], kiria.co

SOURCE KIRIA Advisory Partners