KIRIA Advisory Partners CEO Dr. Sadhna Bokhiria Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

As a Council member, Dr. Bokhiria will gain access to exclusive opportunities that expand her professional impact—collaborating with respected leaders in a private forum and contributing expert insights to Forbes.com through original articles and Expert Panels.

"I'm honored to join the Forbes Business Council and contribute to a community of leaders shaping the future of industry," said Dr. Bokhiria. "At KIRIA Advisory Partners, we transform health-system complexity into strategic clarity for biopharma decision-makers. This platform enables us to amplify that mission while learning from—and collaborating with—innovative executives worldwide."

ABOUT DR. SADHNA BOKHIRIA

Dr. Sadhna Bokhiria has worked in oncology for more than a decade, specializing in the psychosocial factors of cancer care and their impact on patient outcomes, caregiver burden, and health-system decision-making. A TEDx speaker and Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, she has been recognized among Arizona's Top 25 Women We Admire and is a Social Venture Partners member. Dr. Bokhiria is also a gelotologist, studying the relationship between laughter and intelligence. She integrates evidence-based leadership principles—drawing on the neuroscience of laughter —into enterprise strategy and commercialization.

ABOUT KIRIA ADVISORY PARTNERS

KIRIA Advisory Partners is a global strategy firm serving biotech and pharmaceutical corporations. The firm specializes in health-system decision intelligence, stakeholder/KOL mapping, and commercialization strategy—equipping teams with actionable insights to accelerate market progress, reduce uncertainty, and drive meaningful innovation across integrated delivery networks (IDNs), community cancer centers, and academic medical centers. Through Dr. Bokhiria's leadership, KIRIA Advisory Partners has expanded into the UK, Canada, and the European Union, in addition to leading national healthcare strategy in the United States.

In the year ahead, Dr. Bokhiria will publish applied insights for biopharma leaders on health-system decision intelligence, oncology commercialization in community settings, IRA-era market access and pricing strategy, KOL and pathway influence inside IDNs, radioligand and novel modality readiness, and evidence-to-access strategies across the U.S., UK, Canada, and EU.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCIL

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit councils.forbes.com.

