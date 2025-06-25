Kirk and Jill Presley Once Again Chosen to Missouri Lawyers Media Power List for Personal Injury Law

Presley & Presley's nationally recognized trial attorneys take on insurance companies and large corporations to bring justice to victims of semi-truck and auto crashes, airplane and helicopter crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, and dangerous consumer products.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kirk Presley and Jill Presley, founding attorneys of Presley & Presley, have once again both been selected to this year's Personal Injury Power List selected by Missouri Lawyers Media. The personal injury attorneys selected to the Power List represent the "power brokers who lead and influence various parts of the Missouri legal community."

The list is chosen by Missouri Lawyers Media's editorial team, which interviews respected attorneys and leaders and reviews significant cases among other research that determines their list of the most powerful people in each part of the state's legal community.

With over 40 years of experience and nearly 100 jury trials, Kirk has won numerous record-setting verdicts and settlements and has helped change business practices to protect the public. In addition, Kirk is a leading voice in the insurance bad faith realm, working with clients and attorneys nationwide to combat unfair claims handling practices and maximize recoveries to both claimants and insureds. His awards also include the Missouri Lawyers Weekly ICON Award, Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America, the National Trial Lawyers Bad Faith Top 10, Super Lawyers, and the Kansas City Business Journal's Best of the Bar.

With over 25 years of experience and over 60 jury trials, Jill has helped win hundreds of millions of dollars for her clients. She has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers top 100 as a top attorney in plaintiffs' civil litigation and has also been honored by the peer-reviewed Best Lawyers in America award every year since 2018. In 2025, she was honored as the Lawyer of the Year for Aviation Law.

About Presley & Presley

Presley & Presley is a client-focused and results-driven law firm in Kansas City, Missouri. As a boutique firm, our team of lawyers offers personalized attention to each and every case we handle. In addition, Presley & Presley is a nationally recognized law firm in insurance bad faith claims that holds carriers accountable. The firm primarily handles catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases that require technical and scientific training and experience: Specifically, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries, carbon monoxide poisoning, aviation accidents, car accidents, and semi-truck accidents. The firm also handles a number of claims for power plant explosions, chemical tank ruptures, and other industrial disasters.

