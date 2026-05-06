Kirk Tech Solutions Expands Technology Leadership with Promotion of Keith Gutfreund to Chief Engineer and Addition of Skyler Truax as AI Systems Architect

Appointments strengthen Kirk's AI, cloud, and enterprise integration capabilities as demand for production-grade AI systems accelerates

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kirk Tech Solutions, an IT consultancy specializing in AI, cloud, digital transformation, eCommerce, and MedTech, today announced two key changes to its technology leadership team. Keith Gutfreund has been promoted to Chief Engineer and AI/Cloud Architect, and Skyler Truax has joined the firm as AI Systems Architect. Together, the appointments deepen Kirk's engineering bench at a moment when clients across technology, financial services, and healthcare are moving AI initiatives from proof-of-concept into mission-critical production.

"Keith and Skyler represent exactly the kind of engineering depth our clients need right now," said Nate Tennant, Founder of Kirk Tech Solutions. "Keith has been instrumental in delivering some of our most demanding cloud and IoT work, and his promotion reflects the leadership role he already plays across the firm. Skyler brings rare experience architecting secure AI systems at enterprise scale. Together, they give our clients a partner who can take AI from experiment to production inside the security and compliance constraints real companies operate under."

Keith Gutfreund Promoted to Chief Engineer and AI/Cloud Architect

Gutfreund brings deep expertise in scalable platforms, secure systems, and data-driven architecture. Throughout his career, he has designed and led solutions that integrate embedded devices, distributed services, and resilient cloud infrastructure. At Kirk, he currently heads the full architecture and delivery of a full-stack IoT medical device platform built on AWS, encompassing firmware integration, secure APIs, and event-driven microservices capable of scaling to millions of devices.

Previously, Gutfreund spent more than two decades at Elsevier, leading modernization and migration programs for large-scale content, search, analytics, and early AI platforms. His work unified global engineering teams across three continents and established enterprise-wide practices in cloud, DevSecOps, and SDLC automation. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Engineering at iCAST/CMGI, where he led hybrid development for high-performance multimedia platforms; as Principal Engineer at AltaVista, where he contributed to early internet infrastructure and authored an IETF Draft Standard on firewall content filtering; and in senior engineering roles at DEC focused on hardware and software development, network drivers, and distributed systems. He began his career at Bendix Research Labs, writing the software for an embedded fuel injection sensor for the F-15 program.

Gutfreund holds several U.S. patents in distributed systems and collaboration software and has published award-winning research in predictive analytics and software engineering. He maintains an active focus on secure cloud design, data privacy, and AI integration.

Skyler Truax Joins as AI Systems Architect

Truax joins Kirk Tech Solutions as AI Systems Architect, specializing in secure, large-scale system integration and AI transformation for the enterprise. He most recently delivered a procurement and compliance MCP platform for Microsoft.

With 20 years of experience building market-dominating platforms—from bootstrapping an eCommerce agency into more than 1,200 eCommerce implementations to architecting Fortune 500 integrations at Merkle—Truax brings rare depth across the full stack: a founder's scrappiness, enterprise security rigor, and the infrastructure thinking required to ship at scale. He holds a Master's in Information Assurance from an NSA-guided program.

At Tradeverifyd, Truax architected the MCP-based trade intelligence platform that safely exposes entity resolution and supplier verification to Claude and other AI assistants, addressing the intersection of safety, auditability, and performance that separates production AI systems from demos. At Kirk, he will help enterprises move AI from experiment to mission-critical, architecting systems that handle sensitive data, integrate legacy enterprise systems, and ship within the security and compliance constraints that real companies operate under.

Positioned for Enterprise AI Demand

The appointments come as Kirk Tech Solutions continues to expand its work with enterprise clients seeking to operationalize AI alongside existing cloud, data, and eCommerce investments. "Our clients aren't asking whether to adopt AI—they're asking how to do it responsibly and at scale," Tennant added. "Keith and Skyler give us the engineering leadership to answer that question with real, shippable systems."

About Kirk Tech Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Kirk Tech Solutions is an IT consultancy driving innovation in AI, cloud, digital transformation, eCommerce, and MedTech. The firm blends strategy, design, and technical expertise to deliver tailored solutions as a true partner to clients across technology, financial services, and healthcare. Learn more at www.kirktechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Nate Tennant, Kirk Tech Solutions, 1 6037660481, [email protected], Kirk Tech Solutions

Sebastian Casey, Kirk Tech Solutions, 1 6037660481, [email protected], Kirk Tech Solutions

SOURCE Kirk Tech Solutions