Kirk Tech Solutions' Head of Engineering Keith Gutfreund to Speak at Ai4 2026

Gutfreund joins panel on rapidly deployable enterprise AI use cases; Kirk Tech Solutions returns as a Silver Sponsor of the industry's largest AI event

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kirk Tech Solutions, an enterprise AI and cloud infrastructure firm, today announced that Keith Gutfreund, Head of Engineering & Systems Architecture, will speak at Ai4 2026, taking place August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The company is attending as a Silver Sponsor.

Gutfreund will appear on the panel "High-Value Use Cases You Can Deploy Quickly" on Tuesday, August 4, from 2:10 to 2:55 p.m. PDT. The session focuses on a problem facing most enterprise AI programs today: how to generate real operational value without committing to a multi-year transformation. Alongside fellow panelists, Gutfreund will walk through production deployments built on pre-trained models, private-cloud execution harnesses, and secure local integrations—what worked, what didn't, and how to sequence early wins into a durable AI foundation.

Gutfreund brings more than three decades of enterprise systems architecture experience to the discussion, including engineering leadership roles at DEC, AltaVista, Elsevier, and RELX. At Kirk Tech Solutions, he leads cloud-connected IoT medical device platforms, AWS serverless architectures, and enterprise AI implementations across technology, healthcare, and financial services.

"AI initiatives rarely fail because of the model," said Gutfreund. "They fail because the data, the security posture, and the enterprise integrations aren't ready for production. The organizations seeing returns right now are the ones that put an AI backbone in place first to solve a well-scoped problem, shipped it, and built executive confidence from there. That's what this panel is about — what actually made it into production, and what it took to get there."

The session reflects the engineering-first posture Kirk Tech Solutions has taken as enterprises move past pilots and into operational deployment.

"Enterprise AI has crossed from experimentation into execution, and the gap between those two things is infrastructure," said Nate Kirk, Founder and CEO of Kirk Tech Solutions. "Keith has been architecting systems that have to work — in regulated, mission-critical environments — for decades. That's the perspective the market needs right now, and we're glad Ai4 is putting it on stage."

Kirk Tech Solutions will be on the Ai4 show floor throughout the event. The team will be meeting with organizations on AI readiness assessments, enterprise AI infrastructure, data modernization, and secure AI deployment across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and hybrid environments.

Attendees can add the panel to their Ai4 schedule or book time with the Kirk Tech Solutions team at https://www.kirktechsolutions.com/ai4-2026/.

About Kirk Tech Solutions

Kirk Tech Solutions is an AI engineering firm and IT enterprise consultancy headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with an additional office in New Delhi. The company helps organizations across technology, financial services, and healthcare turn AI ambitions into production-ready systems — from AI readiness assessments and cloud modernization to enterprise integration and secure AI deployment. Kirk Tech Solutions is the developer of FlatClaw, an open-source private-cloud AI coworker platform built for data-sovereignty-sensitive enterprises. Learn more at https://www.kirktechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Nate Tennant, Kirk Tech Solutions, 1 6038286850, [email protected], Kirk Tech Solutions

SOURCE Kirk Tech Solutions