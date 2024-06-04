Kirq, the First Public-Access Quantum-Safe Network in Québec, is powered by evolutionQ's BasejumpQDN

"This is the first quantum delivery network that prioritizes a multi-vendor strategy, modelling a realistic deployment of quantum hardware and allowing businesses to tap into the cybersecurity benefits of quantum-safe networks." Post this

"This is the first quantum delivery network that prioritizes a multi-vendor strategy, modelling a realistic deployment of quantum hardware and allowing businesses to tap into the cybersecurity benefits of quantum-safe networks." said Michele Mosca, CEO of evolutionQ. "The goal of the Kirq quantum network testbed, is to provide organizations such as governments, small and large companies, as well as multinationals , immediate, and affordable access to established and emerging quantum technologies critically needed to help them validate their quantum readiness plans. evolutionQ is proud to provide our BasejumpQDN product to help enable Kirq's mission."

"For security leaders in critical infrastructure and financial services, the risks are becoming clearer and there is an increasing need to develop a quantum-readiness plan that promotes vigilance towards growing cybersecurity threats, both from traditional attack vectors and new threats posed by quantum computers. "said François Borrelli, CEO of Numana. "The Kirq quantum network testbed is an affordable stepping stone to helping organizations innovate new technologies that are protected and safe from the risks posed by harvest now, decrypt later attacks with quantum computation."

About evolutionQ

evolutionQ was co-founded by leading cryptography experts, Dr. Michele Mosca, Dr. Norbert Lütkenhaus, and Dr. David Jao. With offices in Waterloo, Canada, and Aachen, Germany, evolutionQ delivers robust software that is revolutionizing the field of quantum-safe cryptography. evolutionQ has pioneered Quantum Delivery Network (QDN) technology with their flagship product BasejumpQDN that ensures quantum-safe network deployments are secure, seamless, and resilient. For more information about evolutionQ and the BasejumpQDN family of products, please visit: https://evolutionq.com.

About Numana

At Numana, we are a catalyst for technology ecosystems. With our partners, we bring together innovators to create more value for the technology industry as well as for Québec overall. Founded in 2007, Numana is a non-profit organization that contributes to the province's economic and social vitality by rallying stakeholders from the private, institutional, and public technology sectors around shared goals and concerted action. https://numana.tech/en/

Media Contact

Brian Neill, evolutionQ Inc., 1 (647) 499-0747, [email protected], https://evolutionq.com

SOURCE evolutionQ Inc.