Kirsten Andrade Wins Best Targeted Marketing Idea at the 2024 TravelAge West Trendsetter Awards

Kirsten Andrade Wins Best Targeted Marketing Idea for Her Successful Genie+ Masterclass, Providing Unmatched Live Guidance and Updates for Disney Travelers.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kirsten Andrade, a top-selling concierge travel advisor with Favorite Grampy Travels, has been celebrated for her outstanding marketing prowess by winning the Best Targeted Marketing Idea award at the prestigious 2024 TravelAge West Trendsetter Awards. Kirsten's innovative marketing strategies, particularly her creation of a paid masterclass on optimizing the use of Disney's Genie+ line-skipping service, have significantly boosted her agency's visibility and client engagement, establishing her as a leader in the travel industry.

TravelAge West, a leading source of travel industry news and product information, recognizes travel advisors and agencies making significant impacts on the travel industry and their communities through the Trendsetter Awards. Kirsten Andrade, was honored at the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Advisor's Votes of Excellence) Awards Gala held on June 13, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey in California. She received great travel prizes and will be featured on the cover and within the pages of TravelAge West.

Kirsten's targeted marketing campaigns have cultivated a loyal client base. By identifying and engaging specific travel niches, such as Disney and Genie+, Kirsten has successfully generated a steady stream of high-quality leads and repeat customers, enhancing the overall client experience. The paid masterclass on Genie+, which offers detailed guidance on maximizing the Disney Genie+ service for an enhanced theme park experience, has been particularly impactful.

Participants of the live 90-minute masterclass, which includes a Q&A session and bonus materials, also receive updates on any changes to Genie+ for 18 months after the class. This makes Kirsten's live class superior to any YouTube video, which can become outdated within days of its release.

Kirsten's class has been a game-changer for many Disney travelers who find Genie+ difficult to use, cumbersome, and confusing. Her ability to simplify the process has made a significant difference, with all her classes selling out quickly. Her expertise has positioned her as the foremost expert on Genie+, making her the go-to resource for travelers seeking to maximize their Disney experiences.

"Winning this award is such an incredible honor," said Kirsten Andrade. "The success of the Genie+ masterclass shows how valuable it is to help people by giving them the right information to make their trips more magical. Making their Disney trips easier and allowing them to feel confident in the system ultimately leads to more memories with those they love, which is my goal for each adventure I curate. This class allows me to reach even more guests, spreading my passion to each of them, to make their Disney trip less stressful and more memorable!"

Kirsten's marketing initiatives, including the Genie+ masterclass, have been instrumental in capturing the attention of travelers looking for unique and personalized experiences. Her efforts have not only increased the agency's reach but also positioned Favorite Grampy Travels as a go-to source for expertly curated travel adventures.

For more information about the Genie+ masterclass, visit Favorite Grampy Travels Genie+ Masterclass.

Favorite Grampy Travels continues to thrive under the guidance of talented professionals like Kirsten Andrade, who are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and unforgettable travel experiences.

About Favorite Grampy Travels: Favorite Grampy Travels, founded by Nikki Hendrix, is dedicated to creating magical memories for families and friends. Specializing in Disney destinations, Universal Studios, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and more, Favorite Grampy Travels offers seamless, stress-free travel experiences. Facebook Groups include Universal Studios Friends & Family - Tips and Tricks, Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane Tips & Tricks, and more. For more information, visit Favorite Grampy Travels.

About FG Luxury Travel: FG Luxury Travel specializes in crafting unique, high-end travel experiences. With a focus on personalized service, FG Luxury Travel ensures each journey is tailored to the client's dreams and desires, whether it's a serene escape or an exciting adventure. For more information, visit FG Luxury Travel.

About TravelAge West: TravelAge West is an award-winning print magazine and website that has been serving the travel industry for 55 years as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. TravelAge West provides modern travel advisors with essential tools to enhance their businesses, including industry research, professional development, immersive storytelling, and first-person reviews.

Nikki Hendrix, Favorite Grampy Travels, 1 571-233-9875, [email protected], https://FavoriteGrampyTravels.com

