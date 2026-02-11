Kirsten Billhardt in Austin earns Prestigious Certification Through Luxury Travel Network Virtuoso

Kirsten Billhardt of Rosedale Travel in Austin is among the newest graduates of the Virtuoso Certified Travel Advisor (VCTA) program, an accomplishment that places them in an elite group within the travel industry. This intensive program has a strong record of catapulting newcomers into million-dollar producers.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kirsten Billhardt of Rosedale Travel in Austin is among the newest graduates of the Virtuoso Certified Travel Advisor (VCTA) program, an accomplishment that places them in an elite group within the travel industry. Designed to fast-track the development of those new to the travel advising profession or the leading global luxury travel network Virtuoso, the intensive program has a strong record of catapulting newcomers into million-dollar producers. On average, VCTA graduates book 2.5 times more travel than their non-certified peers, strengthening relationships with Virtuoso's preferred partners and enhancing client experiences. Available exclusively to advisors affiliated with Virtuoso member agencies, the program sets a new benchmark for service and professionalism in luxury travel.
The four-day VCTA course focuses on enhancing client service and sparking creativity through a comprehensive curriculum designed to build, apply and reinforce knowledge. The program includes 12 hours of coursework before an in-person training, and six months of follow-up support from VCTA mentors and peers. Advisors graduate with the competitive edge needed to reach new heights of success and stand shoulder to shoulder with others who have extensive industry experience. Armed with enhanced knowledge of the exclusive benefits available through their Virtuoso affiliation that make all the difference in how their clients can experience the world, VCTA graduates walk away with a personalized plan to better manage and grow their business.
"I now feel prepared to provide my clients with a higher level of service, including using my VCTA education to design trips that reflect their individual wants and needs while exceeding their expectations," said Billhardt. "Travel advisors provide a very real benefit to every trip they plan, including creating experiences that go beyond what clients ever thought was possible. I'm excited to demonstrate that value and introduce my clients to the universe of possibilities that exists for Virtuoso travelers, thanks to the resources I can access throughout the world on their behalf."
About Rosedale Travel
At Rosedale Travel, we believe that every trip should feel like your best day ever, on repeat. We specialize in luxury travel planning that's anything but ordinary, crafting tailor-made adventures for curious, discerning travelers. Whether it's a family safari in Africa, a culinary escape through Tuscany, or a girls' getaway to a spa, we turn dream itineraries into seamless realities. Founded by a travel-obsessed mom of three (who knows a thing or two about logistics!), Rosedale Travel blends insider access, personal service, and a touch of sparkle to create unforgettable experiences. Our clients don't just take trips. They collect stories, savor moments, and come home already dreaming of their next escape. For more information, visit rosedaletravel.com.
About Virtuoso
Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.
