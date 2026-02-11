Kirsten Billhardt in Austin earns Prestigious Certification Through Luxury Travel Network Virtuoso

I now feel prepared to provide my clients with a higher level of service, including using my VCTA education to design trips that reflect their individual wants and needs while exceeding their expectations. Post this

"I now feel prepared to provide my clients with a higher level of service, including using my VCTA education to design trips that reflect their individual wants and needs while exceeding their expectations," said Billhardt. "Travel advisors provide a very real benefit to every trip they plan, including creating experiences that go beyond what clients ever thought was possible. I'm excited to demonstrate that value and introduce my clients to the universe of possibilities that exists for Virtuoso travelers, thanks to the resources I can access throughout the world on their behalf."

To learn more about Virtuoso and its professional travel advisors, please visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Rosedale Travel

At Rosedale Travel, we believe that every trip should feel like your best day ever, on repeat. We specialize in luxury travel planning that's anything but ordinary, crafting tailor-made adventures for curious, discerning travelers. Whether it's a family safari in Africa, a culinary escape through Tuscany, or a girls' getaway to a spa, we turn dream itineraries into seamless realities. Founded by a travel-obsessed mom of three (who knows a thing or two about logistics!), Rosedale Travel blends insider access, personal service, and a touch of sparkle to create unforgettable experiences. Our clients don't just take trips. They collect stories, savor moments, and come home already dreaming of their next escape. For more information, visit rosedaletravel.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

Media Contact

Misty Belles, Virtuoso, 1 202.553.8817, [email protected], www.virtuoso.com

Kirsten Billhardt, Rosedale Travel, 1 737.702.0641, [email protected], www.rosedaletravel.com

SOURCE Virtuoso