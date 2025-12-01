Kirton McConkie Launches New Website, Strengthening Client Connections

New website design makes it easier for clients to connect with attorneys across Utah and Idaho. The updated design clearly demonstrates the firm's strong commitment to client service and ease of connection.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Utah's largest law firm, Kirton McConkie (KM) is pleased to announce the debut of its new, streamlined website at kirtonmcconkie.com. Through the website's redesign, the firm hopes to make everything clearer and more easily accessible for clients and the public. The new design reflects KM's commitment to individualized service and building strong relationships. The sleek, modern site now allows clients and visitors to easily explore legal services, quickly connect with the right attorney, and access news, articles, and podcasts.

Enhanced navigation, improved attorney bios, and a mobile-responsive layout ensure clients can quickly find the information and professionals they need.

KM serves clients from multiple offices throughout Utah and Idaho, including locations in Salt Lake City, Lehi, St. George, and Boise. The website provides straightforward access to contact information for each office, which means businesses and individuals can quickly reach their local legal team and connect with lawyers who truly understand the specific needs of their region.

"Our clients are the driving force behind everything we do, and we wanted the new website to reflect that dedication," said Brooke Wright, KM's marketing director. "We've made it simpler for clients to connect with our attorneys, access resources, and engage with our firm everywhere we serve."

Representative Practice Areas:

Corporate and Business Law

Litigation

Intellectual Property

Real Estate

Labor and Employment

Tax and Estate Planning

Immigration

Family Law

Through the redesign, clients benefit from faster navigation, enhanced mobile usability, and streamlined access to firm insights across key practice areas and industries. The new structure also highlights Kirton McConkie's broad geographic reach and multi-service capabilities.

Visitors can explore the redesigned site, meet the firm's attorneys, and discover new insights at kirtonmcconkie.com.

About Kirton McConkie

Founded in 1964, Kirton McConkie is based in Salt Lake City, with five locations in Utah and Idaho. With more than 200 lawyers in Utah and Idaho, the firm provides comprehensive counsel to clients in all 50 states and in over 150 countries. Its attorneys advise businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in many industries, including technology, healthcare, education, real estate, and finance. Kirton McConkie is known for its collaborative culture, practical legal solutions, and client-centered service.

