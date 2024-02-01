Kissflow is recognized as a "Major Contender" and a "Star performer" in Everest Group's Low-code Application Development Peak Matrix 2023 Assessment

Kissflow's remarkable performance has positioned it as a Star Performer within the low-code application development landscape

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kissflow, a leading low-code application development platform, has been recognized as a Major Contender and highlighted as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Peak Matrix™ Assessment Report for 2023.

The Everest Group, a global consulting and research firm, recently released its comprehensive assessment report, evaluating various low-code application development platforms. Kissflow's remarkable performance has positioned it as a Star Performer, signifying its excellence in innovation, market presence, and client impact within the low-code application development landscape.

Kissflow provides a low-code platform for enterprises to transform business operations. Kissflow transforms operations by fostering citizen development with its user-friendly interface for business users while enabling enterprise IT with a robust development & governance layer.

The assessment by Everest involved a comprehensive examination of 24 leading vendors on various parameters including product capabilities, vision, and market impact. Kissflow believes one of the primary reasons for its recognition is its customer-centric approach and a low-code platform that is simple and intuitive for the development and deployment of applications.

Kissflow provides a low-code platform for enterprises to transform business operations. Kissflow transforms operations by fostering citizen development with its user-friendly interface for business users while enabling enterprise IT with a robust development & governance layer. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code / no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/.

