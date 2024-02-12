Kissflow Named a "Strong Performer" in Low-Code Development Platforms for Citizen Developers Report

This report embodies our unwavering commitment to solving this challenge with elegance and simplicity, making app creation effortless for citizen developers. And when you add our revolutionary GenAI capabilities to the mix, the results for citizen developers become truly transformational. Post this

"For two decades, Kissflow's dedicated team has been on a mission: to put the power of app development in the hands of everyone, citizen developers included. This report embodies our unwavering commitment to solving this challenge with elegance and simplicity, making app creation effortless for citizen developers. And when you add our revolutionary GenAI capabilities to the mix, the results for citizen developers become truly transformational." said Suresh Sambandam, Founder & CEO of Kissflow.

Notably, Kissflow received a 5/5 in the "Roadmap" criteria and a 4.5/5 in the "Developer experience" criteria in the Forrester evaluation.

According to the Forrester report, "Kissflow is elegant, intuitive, and process focused" and "its streamlined developer experience for process automation and workflow is superior, and new UX development tools balance flexibility and ease." The Forrester analyst author added, "Kissflow is an excellent choice for firms enabling democratized process automation at scale and a solid bet for broader future use based on its roadmap and recent investments." In a separate 2024 report, The Low-Code And Digital Process Automation Market, 2023 To 2028, Forrester estimates that the combined low-code and digital process automation (DPA) market reached $13.2 billion by the end of 2023, growing 21% since 2019. With the democratization of application and citizen development, in the next five years, the low-code market is expected to grow to approximately $30 billion in 2028.

The Forrester Wave™ serves as a guide for prospective customers to compare and contrast viable options in a given technology marketplace. Twelve platforms were evaluated with variably weighted criteria and then ranked on a scale of 0 (weak current offering and/or strategy) to 5 (stronger current offering and/or strategy) to determine if they fall into the "Challengers," "Contenders," "Strong Performers," or "Leaders" category.

You can read the report in full here.

About Kissflow:

Kissflow provides a low-code platform for enterprises to transform business operations. Kissflow transforms operations by fostering citizen development with its user-friendly interface for business users while enabling enterprise IT with a robust development & governance layer. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code, no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/

