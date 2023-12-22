Kissflow Recognized in 2023 Nucleus Research Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix

Kissflow understands the importance of consistent innovation to meet industry standards and customer needs and has placed emphasis on building secure, efficient and intuitive tools to demonstrate attention to UI/UX and comprehensability across the platform. Post this

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix evaluates key players in the low-code application development space and provides a comprehensive overview of the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the low-code industry.

The development of the low-code application market has grown rapidly in the last year, enabling greater accessibility and democratization of the technology to empower business and IT users. Kissflow understands the importance of consistent innovation to meet industry standards and customer needs and has placed emphasis on building secure, efficient and intuitive tools to demonstrate attention to UI/UX and comprehensability across the platform.

Kissflow's industry applications across IT, financial services, manufacturing, education, telecommunications, automotive, retail, oil and energy, and logistics demonstrate its versatility.

Kissflow offers an intuitive low-code platform that empowers both business users and developers to rapidly build applications and automate processes. The no-code interface allows nontechnical users to assemble applications, forms, and workflows using drag-and-drop, prebuilt components, and simple logic-based process design. For IT teams, Kissflow provides low-code capabilities to customize apps, integrate data, and rapidly prototype solutions. at the same time offer a superior governance layer to manage application development.

