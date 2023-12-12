Kissflow Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools report

We are committed to enabling business users to create complex workflows, drive efficiencies and feel empowered to own their technology stack. Post this

Business users, IT leaders, developers and process owners looking to bring an added layer of automation and efficiency to standard processes and optimize workflows using advanced analytics, rely on Kissflow to build custom solutions with speed and at scale.

Kissflow's Low-code work platform is named among other industry leaders including IBM, Pegasystems, Appian, Salesforce and Microsoft. Vendors were analyzed for their capabilities in four key use cases: simple workflow automation, end-to-end automation, case management and service orchestration.

"We believe that this recognition reiterates Kissflow strong BPA capabilities and its positioning in the market," said Kissflow CPO Dinesh Varadharajan. "We are committed to enabling business users to create complex workflows, drive efficiencies and feel empowered to own their technology stack."

Kissflow offers a smarter choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. With Kissflow, business leaders can design and implement processes without the need for advanced coding knowledge, making it a more accessible solution than traditional BPM software. Kissflow's BPM feature allows for swift implementation, taking days instead of months, and offers a simple and fast user interface that reduces the need for extensive training.

The complete Market Guide for BPA Tools is available on the Gartner website to existing subscribers or for purchase.

Gartner, Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools, By Tim Faith, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, Saikat Ray, Mukul Saha, Varsha Mehta, Tarun Rohilla, Kimihiko Iijima, 23 October 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a low-code work platform for enterprises to digitally transform business operations. Kissflow transforms operations by fostering citizen development with its easy-to-use interface for business users while enabling enterprise IT with a robust development & governance layer. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code / no-code space with a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Kissflow