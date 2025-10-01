Kitchen Brains Acquires Micro Control Systems and Sensing Technologies to Expand Smart Control Platform

"We are thrilled to welcome the MCS and STI teams into the Kitchen Brains family," said Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains. "MCS and STI represent exactly the kind of companies we want to build with - an ideal strategic partner to build a world-class controls platform." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome the MCS and STI teams into the Kitchen Brains family," said Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains. "MCS and STI represent exactly the kind of companies we want to build with - technically advanced, customer-focused, and led by people who understand what it takes to solve real-world problems, making them an ideal strategic partner to build a world-class controls platform."

Founded in 1994, MCS has grown into a trusted OEM partner across commercial HVAC, refrigeration, nuclear HVAC, data centers, and pool/spa applications. The company's solutions are recognized for their quality, flexibility, and technical reliability. As part of the transaction, MCS will continue operating under its existing leadership team, with CEO Brian Walterick remaining at the helm.

"Joining Kitchen Brains allows us to accelerate everything we've built at MCS — expanding our reach, investing in R&D, and continuing to serve our customers with the same commitment to quality and innovation", said Brian Walterick, CEO of MCS. It's a great match, and I'm excited for what's next."

With the backing of private equity firm Source Capital, Kitchen Brains has accelerated its growth strategy through operational investments, next-gen product development, and now strategic acquisitions. This acquisition reflects Source Capital's continued support for expanding the KB platform into adjacent industrial verticals.

The companies will begin a structured integration process immediately, with both leadership teams focused on continuity, customer satisfaction, and shared innovation.

About Kitchen Brains

Kitchen Brains® (www.kitchenbrains.com) designs and manufactures intelligent controls, timers, sensors, and SaaS platforms for the foodservice industry. Its portfolio includes various FASTRON® cooking computers and controls, Modularm® monitoring systems, and other KitchenKorrect and KitchenEssential solutions, with operations in the U.S. and globally. KB partners with OEMs and operators in over 125 countries.

About Micro Control Systems

Micro Control Systems (www.mcscontrols.com) engineers advanced HVAC/R control solutions, including embedded controllers, pressure and temperature sensors, and Hanbell compressors. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, MCS serves OEM and contractor customers across North America and internationally.

About Sensing Technologies

Sensing Technologies, Inc. (www.sensing-tech.com) develops and manufactures precision sensors for commercial and industrial markets. Its products are used in HVAC/R, energy, and other mission-critical applications where accuracy, durability, and reliability are paramount.

Media Contact

Christine Senkiewicz, Kitchen Brains, 1 203-803-4931, [email protected], https://www.kitchenbrains.com

