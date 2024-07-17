Kitchen Cabinet Distributors Expands with New Headquarters and Distribution Center in Raleigh, NC - August 2024

Center in Raleigh, Set to Open in August 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kitchen Cabinet Distributors (KCD), a prominent leader among the nation's kitchen and bath cabinetry distributors, today announced the expansion and relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new facility in Raleigh, NC. The newly constructed 195,000 sq. ft. office and distribution center is equipped with advanced facilities designed to enhance service delivery and meet increasing demand.

"Raleigh has been our home for 17 years, and we are excited to continue supporting the community and our customers," says Randy Goldstein, CEO of Kitchen Cabinet Distributors. "This move provides us with the opportunity to upgrade our space and deliver an improved experience for our dealers and team members."

The new headquarters, significantly larger than KCD's previous Raleigh base, includes an expanded showroom where customers can explore the extensive range of KCD products.

"As in our other distribution centers in Orlando, Houston, and Reno, our new headquarters in Raleigh will integrate best-in-class technology to deliver service that continues to exceed our customers' expectations," says Glen Wegel, Vice President of Operations. "The technology and systems that we have in place across our distribution network ensure our customers receive their cabinets on time and complete, every time."

The Raleigh facility, equipped to handle shipping of both ready-to-assemble and fully assembled cabinets, reinforces KCD's dedication to maintaining the industry's shortest and most reliable lead times, complemented by exceptional customer service.

Set to commence operations in August 2024, the new headquarters will employ nearly 100 local residents, spanning office and warehouse roles. Celebrations for the grand opening are scheduled for September 19th at the site located at 431 Milburnie Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC.

About Kitchen Cabinet Distributors:

Founded in 2007, Kitchen Cabinet Distributors ranks among the largest distributors of ready-to-assemble cabinetry in the United States, serving all fifty states across both new construction and remodel markets from its bases in Raleigh, Orlando, Houston, and Reno.

For additional details, contact 1-833-229-0009 or visit our Facebook page.

Media Contact

Megan Mazur, Kitchen Cabinet Distributors, 614-307-2192, [email protected], http://www.kcdus.com/

SOURCE Kitchen Cabinet Distributors