Kitchen Door Introduces Blue Plate Special: A Weekly Lunch Series Celebrating Globally Inspired Comfort Cuisine in Napa

Rooted in comfort, craftsmanship, and creativity, the Blue Plate Special offers guests an approachable yet elevated midday dining experience, perfect for locals, professionals, and visitors seeking a refined but relaxed lunch in downtown Napa.

Available Monday through Sunday during lunch service, each Blue Plate Special is offered as a single composed dish at an accessible price point, allowing bold flavors and refined technique to take center stage.

February Blue Plate Special Lineup:

Week of February 2: Chicken Fat Fried Rice: Thai glazed chicken breast, poached egg, chicharrón furikake, scallions

Week of February 9: Oxtail Bourguignon: Bacon lardons, button mushrooms, vegetable mirepoix, potato purée, chive, parsley

Week of February 16: Celebrating Mardi Gras: Gumbo with chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, and rice pilaf

Week of February 23: Shrimp Coconut Curry: Roasted red peppers, butternut squash, oyster mushrooms, rice pilaf

Each featured dish draws from diverse culinary traditions, ranging from Southeast Asian street food and French countryside classics to New Orleans heritage recipes and coastal curry preparations, showcasing the breadth of Chef Humphries' global perspective.

"Lunch is often overlooked as an opportunity for creativity," says Chef Todd Humphries. "With the Blue Plate Special, we wanted to create something that feels comforting and familiar, while still allowing us to tell a story through food and highlight the influences that have shaped how we cook."

Expanding its weekday programming, Kitchen Door will also introduce Tiki Tuesdays beginning in March. Held weekly, Tiki Tuesdays will feature a rotating Pu Pu Platter showcasing three curated small bites inspired by classic Polynesian and Pacific Rim flavors. The experience will be paired with a selection of tiki-inspired rum cocktails, available throughout the day.

With vibrant presentations, nostalgic influences, and a celebratory atmosphere, Tiki Tuesdays invite guests to unwind, explore playful flavor combinations, and enjoy a spirited midweek escape, further reinforcing Kitchen Door's reputation as a dynamic, community-focused dining destination.

About Kitchen Door

Since 2011, locals and Napa Valley's many visitors, from foodies to families, have celebrated Chef Humphries' cuisine in a venue of comfort and value. The food is local, seasonal, handmade, and ingredient driven. The globally inspired menu is conceived and prepared by classically trained chefs. Visit KitchenDoorNapa.com to learn more and follow along on Facebook @KitchenDoorNapa and Instagram @KDNapa.

