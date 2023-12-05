Kitchen Robotics Launches an AI-Driven Culinary Revolution for its robotic kitchen Beastro™

Kitchen Robotics has announced a groundbreaking feature in Beastro™, their advanced commercial robotic kitchen. This AI integration allows customers to engage in natural language conversations to create personalized dishes, revolutionizing the dining experience with a menu-less approach. Ofer Zinger, Co-Founder and Chairman, emphasizes the fusion of technology and tradition, offering a unique, tailored dining experience reminiscent of a meal prepared by a loved one. The feature highlights sustainability by utilizing daily fresh ingredients, reducing food waste. Witness Beastro's innovation in action in their latest video. Beastro sets new culinary standards with its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional dining experiences, currently available in the continental US. For more information, visit k-robo.com.

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kitchen Robotics Unveils a Revolutionary AI-Powered Culinary Experience: A Menu-Less Restaurant Where Your Culinary Dreams Come to Life

Kitchen Robotics, the pioneers in robotic kitchen technology, today announced the launch of an extraordinary feature in their commercial robotic kitchen, Beastro™ – a groundbreaking AI integration, enabling customers to converse and create personalized dishes using the freshest daily ingredients. This feature transforms Beastro into a culinary haven akin to the nostalgic experience of having a meal prepared by a loved one, specifically tailored to your taste.

A Culinary Adventure with No Menu Boundaries

Imagine stepping into a restaurant where there are no menus, but an AI-powered culinary assistant ready to craft a dish based on your cravings, dietary preferences, and the day's freshest ingredients. Beastro's latest feature makes this a reality. It's like visiting your grandmother's house where she prepares your favorite dish, just the way you like it, every time.

Personalized Cooking at Its Best

"Our goal was to redefine the dining experience," says Ofer Zinger, Co-Founder and Chairman of Kitchen Robotics. "We wanted to create a space where technology meets tradition, and where the limitations of a standard menu don't hinder culinary creativity. With our new feature, customers can interact with an AI Model to design their unique dish, which our robotic kitchen will prepare with precision and care."

How It Works

Customers engage in a natural language conversation with the AI, sharing their preferences, dietary restrictions, and desired flavors. The AI then suggests a custom recipe, which is instantly relayed to the robotic kitchen. Using only the day's freshest ingredients, Beastro's robotic chefs bring the dish to life, ensuring a unique and personalized dining experience every time.

See It in Action

Experience the magic of Beastro's new feature in our latest video which showcases the seamless interaction between AI and our state-of-the-art robotic kitchen, bringing culinary dreams to reality.

Sustainable and Innovative

This feature not only offers a personalized dining experience but also promotes sustainability. By utilizing daily ingredients, Beastro minimizes food waste, aligning with modern eco-friendly practices.

For more information, visit k-robo.com or contact [email protected]

About Beastro

Beastro is at the forefront of robotic kitchen technology, revolutionizing the culinary industry. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional dining experiences, Beastro is setting new standards in the world of gastronomy. Beastro is currently available in the continental US.

