KitchenCrest Cabinets Celebrates Its Six-Year Anniversary of Providing Affordable RTA Kitchen Cabinets in Bulk

KitchenCrest Cabinets marks six years of supplying affordable, ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets in bulk, giving contractors, retailers and commercial builders a flexible ordering choice between as-is shipping and optional professional assembly.

MELROSE PARK, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six years after opening its doors, KitchenCrest Cabinets continues to supply affordable ready-to-assemble (RTA) kitchen cabinets in bulk to contractors, retailers, designers, commercial builders and OEMs. The milestone is achieved while maintaining competitive, attractive pricing aimed squarely at bulk buyers. Cabinets still ship as-is, in the box, and professional assembly is available for buyers who want it handled before delivery arrives.

How Does KitchenCrest Keep Bulk RTA Cabinets Affordable?

KitchenCrest keeps bulk pricing attractive by shipping most Shaker and recessed-panel cabinet lines as-is, ready for a buyer's installation crew to assemble on-site. RTA cabinets typically ship with assembly instructions, providing experienced trade professionals with a straightforward path from delivery to installation without added labor costs.

Buyers who prefer not to assemble in-house can add assembly service for $20 per cabinet, a flat rate the company introduced to give bulk purchasers more control over project budgets and timelines. Commercial builders and OEMs coordinating multiple units receive free design support and quick lead times.

The company's offerings continue to empower professionals across industries, including contractors, retailers and designers, with premium products, fast delivery and service that supports tight project timelines.

What Sets KitchenCrest Apart for Bulk Cabinet Buyers?

Six years of serving professional buyers have shaped a company that positions itself as one of the more affordably priced sources for bulk RTA cabinetry, without sacrificing premium materials or modern design. Fast delivery through local couriers, expert cabinet guidance and a customer experience geared toward repeat trade buyers, rather than one-time shoppers browsing a showroom, built that reputation.

For contractors and retailers managing tight renovation schedules, in-stock inventory and what the company describes as best-in-class service mean fewer delays between placing a bulk order and getting cabinets on-site.

Attractive pricing and better-quality materials have kept KitchenCrest's bulk orders moving on professional buyers' timelines for six years running, whether they order a handful of units or several hundred. These qualities are what have made its service best in class, and they will continue to do so for many years to come.

About KitchenCrest Cabinets

KitchenCrest Cabinets supplies premium Shaker and ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets to contractors, retailers, designers, commercial builders and OEMs. The company organizes its offerings to support varying volume and specification needs, backed by local-courier delivery and design guidance. KitchenCrest emphasizes competitive pricing, premium materials and short lead times for professional buyers sourcing cabinetry in bulk.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, KitchenCrest Cabinets, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://mykitchencrest.com/

SOURCE KitchenCrest Cabinets