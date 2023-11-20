KitchenGear Announces the Biggest, Most Amazing Black Friday Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers, Exclusively on Amazon

KitchenGear, a leading online kitchen appliance retailer in Chicago, has announced an exciting Black Friday sale, offering substantial discounts on a range of Keurig coffee makers, exclusively on Amazon. The sale highlights the Keurig K-Compact as the primary model, available at an impressive 50% discount, priced at just $50. This compact model is ideal for small spaces, offering 6, 8, and 10-ounce brew sizes. Other Keurig models included in the sale are: Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: Discounted to $80 from $130, perfect for various cup sizes. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker: Available for $90, reduced from $100, suitable for limited space. Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: Now $100, down from $190, featuring luxury brewing options. Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: Priced at $100, originally $150, known for its efficient brewing. K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker: Offered at $100, down from $170, with advanced MultiStream Technology.

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitchenGear, a leading retailer in high-quality kitchen appliances, is excited to unveil Black Friday deals on Keurig coffee makers, available exclusively on Amazon. This year, the spotlight is on the Keurig K-Compact, along with a selection of other popular Keurig models, all at significantly reduced prices.

Keurig K-Compact: The Star of the Sale

The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, renowned for its space-saving design and convenience, is now offered at an incredible 50% discount, priced at only $50 (down from $100). Perfect for any kitchen, it brews 6, 8, and 10-ounce cups, ensuring a great coffee experience every time.

Additional Keurig Models Available at Reduced Prices on Amazon:

These Black Friday Keurig deals, available exclusively on Amazon, represent an unmissable opportunity for coffee enthusiasts and gift shoppers alike.

Visit KitchenGear and catch us on Youtube for more details and to explore these limited-time offers on Amazon.

