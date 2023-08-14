KitoTech Medical Announces Larry Hayes Has Joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer

Larry Hayes, a senior executive in the medical device industry with a strong background in wound closure products, joined KitoTech as its Chief Executive Officer.

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® and microMend® PRO Wound Closure Products, announces today that Larry Hayes has joined the company as its President and CEO. He brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry most of which was at the senior executive level. He has helped build several successful companies and introduced many innovative surgical products including wound closure products onto the market. Most recently, Larry served as VP of International Sales and Marketing at Intocare and EziSurg, two companies with innovative surgical stapler products which he launched onto the market. He started his career at W.L. Gore and rose to VP of Sales where he sold many types of sutures. With the hiring of Larry, Dr. Ron Berenson has moved to the position of Executive Chairman where he will continue to play an active role in KitoTech.

Larry Hayes said, "I am excited to join KitoTech, which is establishing its microMend PRO line of medical products as a new standard for closing wounds. It has demonstrated outstanding clinical results and early sales traction with physicians, clinics, and hospitals throughout the US. With this strong foundation, I look forward to building KitoTech into a major company in the wound closure business."

Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO, stated: "We are honored to have someone with the experience and track record of Larry who has helped build a number of successful medical device companies. He has built several commercial organizations from scratch and introduced many innovative wound closure products onto the market. Larry is the ideal candidate to lead KitoTech as we enter the next phase of growing our business not only in the US but internationally where he has a vast amount of experience."

About KitoTech Medical and microMend Consumer and microMend PRO Medical Products

KitoTech Medical is a medical device company that is using its patented Microstaple Technology to develop and commercialize products for wound closure. These products include microMend and microMend PRO for the consumer and medical markets, respectively. They comprise an array of miniature staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. The products provide an easy-to use, time-saving, and cost-effective option for closing wounds. microMend PRO includes a broad range of products to close nearly all wounds including lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and port sites. Additional information about the company and its products can be found online at www.micromendskinclosure.com. microMend PRO is being sold by Corza Medical.

Media Contact

Paul Leung, Kitotech Medical Inc, 1 8774201502, [email protected], https://www.micromendskinclosure.com/

SOURCE Kitotech Medical Inc