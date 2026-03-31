Kitsa Expands Global Pharma Reach, Partners with Tech Mahindra to Bring Agentic AI Medical Writing to Pharmaceutical Companies Worldwide

Clinical development is entering a new era where agentic AI, powered by Kitsa and its partnership with Tech Mahindra, accelerates trial design to first patient enrollment while maintaining regulatory rigor. --- Ajay Nyamati, CEO Kitsa. Post this

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will enhance the go-to-market capabilities to its global pharmaceutical and biotech customer base, helping organizations modernize clinical development workflows at scale.

Compressing Clinical Timelines: From Months to Days

Clinical trial protocols - the blueprints that define how a study is conducted - often require 8 to 12 weeks of manual coordination across clinical scientists, statisticians, regulatory experts, and medical writers. By combining Kitsa's domain-specific AI models, structured protocol design frameworks, and historical trial intelligence, the joint solution enables clinical teams to draft high-quality protocols in days instead of months, while improving consistency and regulatory readiness.

Kitsa's KScribe platform applies specialized AI trained on clinical trial protocols, regulatory guidance, and historical study data to assist medical writers and clinical teams with:

Structured clinical trial protocol drafting and study design

Regulatory-ready documentation aligned with global guidance frameworks

Data-driven benchmarking of study designs against historical trial data

Executive Perspectives

"Clinical development is entering a new era where agentic AI systems augment scientific teams and dramatically accelerate the path from protocol design to first patient enrolled. This partnership with Tech Mahindra builds on our growing network of global alliances and reflects the momentum Kitsa has built as the AI operating system for clinical trial start-up. Together, we are enabling clinical teams worldwide to design and launch trials faster — while maintaining the rigor that regulators and sponsors demand."

Ajay Nyamati, CEO and Co-Founder, Kitsa

"Medical writing and protocol development continue to be weighed down by fragmented workflows, intensive manual effort, and the growing complexity of global regulatory requirements. Our partnership with Kitsa addresses this challenge by combining Tech Mahindra's GenAI-led Life Sciences capabilities with Kitsa's purpose-built KScribe platform to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations reimagine how protocols and regulatory documents are developed. Together, we are enabling faster, more consistent, and regulatory-ready medical writing workflows, helping organizations accelerate study start-up, improve operational efficiency, and bring greater agility."

Ravinder Singh, Global Vertical Service Line Head – HLS, Tech Mahindra

Available on AWS Marketplace

The joint 'Clinical Document Studio' solution is available through the AWS Marketplace, enabling pharmaceutical organizations to rapidly deploy AI-driven protocol development and regulatory authoring capabilities. AWS Marketplace deployment means sponsors can procure and activate KScribe-powered workflows through existing AWS procurement channels, reducing friction, meeting enterprise security requirements, and accelerating time-to-value.

About Kitsa

Kitsa is building the AI Operating System for Clinical Trial Start-Up, helping pharmaceutical companies accelerate clinical development by compressing timelines for protocol development, site selection, and patient recruitment. The company's AI platforms, including KScribe for protocol development, Site Agent for intelligent site selection and KScreener for Patient Pre-screening, enable sponsors to design and launch clinical trials significantly faster.

Kitsa is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, and works with pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations globally.

Media Contact: Ajay Nyamati | [email protected] | 1 510 277 2307

www.kitsa.ai

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]

Media Contact

Ajay Nyamati, Kitsa.com, 1 510 277 2307, [email protected], www.kitsa.com

SOURCE Kitsa