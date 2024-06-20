Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg Donates Over $166,000 to Pinellas Education Foundation's Mentoring Program

Since the Fischer-Carr Scholarship was established nearly 20 years ago, the Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg has raised over $1.4 million to support students in Pinellas County.

LARGO, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinellas Education Foundation is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $166,500 from the Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg to support our mentoring program, Take Stock in Children. This significant contribution will sponsor 37 Pinellas County students, providing them with a mentor, college success coach and the opportunity to earn a 2-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship.

Bob Byelick, lead organizer of the Kiwanis Club's Fischer-Carr Scholarship Fund, said the donation includes $31,500 raised at the club's golf tournament in the fall of 2023 and $135,000 from its "Pot 'O Gold" casino night party in March, attended by more than 300. Since the Fischer-Carr Scholarship was established nearly 20 years ago, the Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg has raised over $1.4 million to support students in Pinellas County.

"Since the scholarship's founding in honor of the late Kiwanians Jim Fischer and Skip Carr 19 years ago, it has provided funds – as of this gift – that brings to 434 the number of deserving youth who have received fully-paid college scholarships," said Byelick. "We're making a difference in lives that will make a difference in the world."

Take Stock in Children, a cornerstone initiative of Pinellas Education Foundation, has a longstanding reputation for providing economically disadvantaged students with hope and tangible support for their educational journeys. Through mentorship, coaching and the promise of a college scholarship, the program empowers students to pursue their academic goals and reach their fullest potential.

"Finances are the number one barrier preventing students from pursuing higher education," said Kim Jowell, Chief Executive Officer of Pinellas Education Foundation. "We are so grateful for the Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg's longstanding partnership and commitment to providing students with the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education. This donation exemplifies the power of community collaboration to create success for our students."

About Pinellas Education Foundation

Established in 1986, Pinellas Education Foundation is a nationally recognized, dynamic non-profit organization committed to transforming students' lives, empowering them to achieve their full potential, and providing teachers with the resources they need to excel in the classroom. Through innovative initiatives, a strategic partnership with Pinellas County Schools, and collaboration with community partners, we work tirelessly to accelerate educational achievement for all students. With a comprehensive approach to education, our programs cover the bookends of learning, beginning with an emphasis on early literacy all the way through the intricate pathways of college and career readiness. Improving outcomes, especially for students with the greatest achievement gaps, is pivotal to our work. Our commitment to quality education spans the entire spectrum, and we are constantly evolving to address the ever-changing needs of students and teachers. To learn more, visit pinellaseducation.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Smith

Chief Communications Officer

Pinellas Education Foundation

Cell: 727-742-5849

Office: 727-588-4816, Ext. 2128

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinellas Education Foundation