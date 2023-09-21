KiwiTech Welcomes Finance Maven Steven E. Orr to Advisory Board

Steven brings unparalleled insights to KiwiTech's AI initiative for the finance industry.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, a global leader in technology innovation, announced that Steven Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets, has joined its Advisory Board. Steven Orr brings with him over three decades of experience in the finance and technology sectors and a stellar career trajectory in strategic leadership roles.

Before establishing Quasar Markets, a next generation finance platform, Orr was the Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Money.net and, earlier, he was the Senior Vice President of Benzinga. Orr also serves on the Board of the American Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association.

In addition to his roles in the financial sector, Orr has a diverse background with experience working for the White House, the U.S. State Department, PGA Tour, NBA and various pro sports leagues. He regularly shares his insights on networks such as TD Ameritrade and Schwab Network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven Orr to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience in both the finance industry and technology will be invaluable to KiwiTech as we continue to drive innovation and push boundaries. Steven's unique blend of expertise from the trading floors to strategic boardrooms, and even global governance, offers a holistic approach that is rare and highly beneficial for our future endeavors," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech.

Steven Orr expressed his enthusiasm, noting, "It is an honor to join the KiwiTech Advisory Board. I have always been passionate about leveraging technology to drive meaningful change in the finance sector. Teaming up with a forward-thinking company like KiwiTech is the perfect opportunity to bring more groundbreaking solutions to the industry."

With Steven Orr's addition, KiwiTech is poised to further bolster its position in tech-driven solutions for the finance sector.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, enterprises and government authorities worldwide. The company combines its strength in established and emerging technologies with its specialized skills across 20+ industries to help its clients unlock new opportunities, drive growth and secure a sustainable competitive edge. For more information, visit: https://www.kiwitech.com/

Media Contact

KiwiTech, KiwiTech, 1 (703) 342-2309, [email protected], www.kiwitech.com

SOURCE KiwiTech