KiwiTech Welcomes Industry Leader Mark Vlasic to Advisory Board

Mark brings global expertise and an impressive network to fuel KiwiTech's strategic vision.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, a global leader in technology innovation, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mark Vlasic to its Advisory Board. Vlasic brings a wealth of experience in law, public policy, and international relations.

Vlasic is a Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor of Law & Public Policy at Georgetown University and leads the international/private diplomacy practice at Madison Law & Strategy Group. His notable work as an outside advisor to the Director-General of UNESCO on cultural heritage and "blood antiquities" issues was instrumental in inspiring the television series BLOOD & TREASURE, for which he serves as an Executive Producer.

Vlasic's extensive background includes being a public sector specialist at the World Bank Group, where he was the first head of operations of the StAR Secretariat, a joint United Nations-World Bank initiative. His government service is marked by his role as a White House Fellow and special assistant to the Secretary of Defense, along with being an advisor to the President's Special Envoy to Sudan.

Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech, said, "We are incredibly honored to welcome Mark Vlasic to KiwiTech's Advisory Board. His experience in law, diplomacy, and international relations will provide invaluable insights and direction as we continue to grow and innovate in the tech space."

Mark Vlasic expressed his enthusiasm, noting, "I am delighted to join KiwiTech's Advisory Board. This opportunity allows me to contribute to a forward-thinking organization that is leading innovations in AI and other technological sectors. I look forward to collaborating with the team and driving impactful initiatives that align with KiwiTech's vision and values."

KiwiTech is excited to leverage Mark Vlasic's experience and impressive network as it continues to make strides in technological innovation and service excellence.

