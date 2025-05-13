KK Sew & Vac Marks 10 Years in De Pere with Free Community Celebration on May 17

"It feels amazing to be celebrating 10 years in our De Pere location," said owner Lisa. "It seems like just yesterday when we moved in, and we can attest to the fact that time flies when you are having fun." Post this

At 12 p.m., a raffle drawing will award one lucky attendee a B 335 sewing machine. The compact and powerful B 335 is ideal for both beginners and experienced sewists. Guests must be present to win.

"It feels amazing to be celebrating 10 years in our De Pere location," said owner Lisa. "It seems like just yesterday when we moved in, and we can attest to the fact that time flies when you are having fun."

Guests can also explore and demo the most popular BERNINA machines, including the B 990, B 790 PRO, B 590, and B 475 QE.

"We are excited to offer attendees an opportunity to get to know us and what we offer," Lisa added. "It will be a fun-filled day with a free Make & Take, meet & greet, and prizes!"

The event is free and open to the public. Join KK Sew & Vac in celebrating a decade of creativity, learning, and community connection in De Pere.

For more information, visit https://kksewvacdepere.com/ or call (920) 403-7490.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 10 AM - 3 PM

Location: KK Sew & Vac at 815 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54114

Admission: Free

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America