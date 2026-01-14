KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax Acquires X'Lance Bookkeeping Ltd., Expanding National Expertise and Fractional CFO Services

"By bringing X'Lance into the KlariFi group, we're giving clients access to a national team of experts — not only in bookkeeping, but in advanced tax solutions and fractional CFO services that help business owners truly understand their numbers and make better decisions." Post this

"X'Lance has built an exceptional reputation for personalized service and trusted client relationships," said Charles Sheppard, Founder & CEO of KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax. "By bringing X'Lance into the KlariFi group, we're giving clients access to a national team of experts — not only in bookkeeping, but in advanced tax solutions and fractional CFO services that help business owners truly understand their numbers and make better decisions."

Clients of X'Lance will continue to receive the same high level of service from their existing team, with no disruption, no changes to pricing, and no changes to their current services. In addition, clients will now benefit from KlariFi's full suite of offerings, including:

A national team of bookkeeping, payroll, and tax professionals

Proactive tax planning and compliance support

Fractional CFO services, including financial analysis, forecasting, cash flow management, and strategic decision support

Enhanced reporting tools that provide clearer insight into business performance

Bradley Meadows has been appointed President of the Penticton location, overseeing local operations and client relationships. Deborah Belden, Founder of X'Lance Bookkeeping, will remain with the organization in a new role as Vice-President, Client Success, ensuring continuity of service and ongoing client advocacy.

"This transition allows our clients to keep everything they value about X'Lance while gaining access to deeper expertise and broader financial support," said Belden. "KlariFi's ability to help businesses understand their financial data at a strategic level makes this a powerful step forward."

As part of the integration, clients will begin to see communications transition from the X'Lance brand to KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax, including billing and email communications, as the firms align under a unified national platform.

About KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax

KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax is a Canadian firm providing bookkeeping, tax, payroll, and fractional CFO services to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. KlariFi helps business owners gain clarity and confidence in their financials through modern cloud technology, expert guidance, and proactive financial insight.

About X'Lance Bookkeeping Ltd.

X'Lance Bookkeeping Ltd. is a British Columbia–based bookkeeping firm known for its personalized service, long-standing client relationships, and commitment to accuracy and trust.

Media Contact

Colin Wingrove, KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax Ltd., 1 8882878851 9621, [email protected], https://klarifi.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE KlariFi Bookkeeping & Tax Ltd.