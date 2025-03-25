Klaus Janson and Mike Baron reunited for the first time since The Punisher

Animal Rights Comic Book Brings Two Legends Together To Fight Against Animal Cruelty

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigma Comics announced today that two legendary, Eisner award-winning comic book creators are coming together for their latest book. For the first time since their blockbuster hit, The Punisher (Marvel's Ongoing series, 1987), Klaus Janson and Mike Baron are lending their creative talents to CALICO: Morality Play, featuring CALICO, Sigma Comics' merciless defender of animals. The book will be Sigma Comics' second trade paperback, following CALICO: Street Math, will contain 176 pages, and is expected to launch May 1st on Kickstarter.

Klaus Janson is widely regarded as one of the best artists in the history of comic books, renowned for his work with writer/artist, Frank Miller, on their seminal Daredevil (Marvel) and Batman (DC) runs of the 1980s. Janson, who, along with writer, Mike Baron, created The Punisher's supporting character, Microchip, is on cover duties for the book, while Baron, will write the first of six chapters. CALICO creator and writer, H.H. German, a former boxer from The Bronx, will pen the rest of the book. "We are beyond honored to have two industry legends join us in our fight against animal cruelty," said German. "Their enormous contributions to this book will quickly remind you why they're among the best in the biz."

Sigma Comics is unique among comic book publishers in that every penny is dedicated to fighting animal cruelty. The publisher works strictly with charities that are vetted to ensure that their efforts go, overwhelmingly, to stated causes. As a result, Here Comes CALICO is a revolutionary title, and has quickly become the best-selling independent comic book series on the North American comic book convention circuit. "We're not sales people yet, we're selling hundreds of pounds of Here Comes CALICO at conventions all across the continent," said German. The title's grassroots success has not gone unnoticed.

"This is a great book," said Mike Koslik, from the Comic Book Corner 2.0 YouTube channel. "If you love animals as much as I do, you're going to love what this book stands for, which is fighting against animal cruelty."

"This is kind of ground breaking for comic books," said Wild Bill, from the Comic Book Geezers YouTube channel. "The whole scenario is something that's never been addressed before in comics. I've never seen anything like this in comics."

"I can't help but recommend it," said Mike from The Hardcover Comic YouTube channel. "I love animals and I hate animal abuse. I despise it. I definitely can empathize with a character like CALICO, and I'm sure most rational people can."

Those looking to get a head start on everyone else can pre-order CALICO: Morality Play on Kickstarter on May 1st. Sigma Comics has created a campaign notification page for those readers. Sign up to be notified here.

About Sigma Comics

Sigma Comics, LLC is a comic book publisher dedicated to fighting animal abuse. The company's goal is to reach a growing audience of readers across the globe, in order to promote animal rights advocacy and provide a powerful mechanism for animal rights charities to promote their efforts. For more information, visit https://www.sigmacomics.com.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter's mission is to help bring creative projects to life. The company believes that art and creative expression are essential to a healthy and vibrant society, and the space to create requires protection. In 2015 Kickstarter became a Public Benefit Corporation — a for-profit company that prioritizes positive outcomes for society as much as our shareholders. They updated their corporate charter to lay out specific goals and commitments to put their values into their operations, promote arts and culture, fight inequality, and help creative projects happen. For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com.

