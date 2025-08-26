Kleenex® Demonstrates Philanthropic Leadership with Donation of Certified Air Filters for Public Health Impact

"We're proud to introduce Kleenex Allergen Air Filters—built with thoughtful innovation to improve indoor air quality, especially for households managing asthma, allergies, or everyday sensitivities." Post this

Coordinated by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), the filters were then donated to Breathe Southern California. Breathe SoCal is a nonprofit dedicated to improving lung health in medically underserved populations. The filters were distributed at local health events, including a World Asthma Day fair, providing vital resources to people in need.

"We offer our heartfelt gratitude to Kleenex for the generous donation of its Elite Allergen air filters," said Gilmar Flores, Director of Programs and Research at Breathe Southern California. "This thoughtful contribution will go a long way in ensuring the health and well-being of our community members in Southern California, especially after the wildfires and season changes."

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between AAFA and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards established by the program. Products that are Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified are proven to be more suitable for people with asthma and allergies and provide a trusted benchmark for health-conscious consumers.

"We thank Kleenex for this strong gesture of support for people with asthma and allergies in Southern California," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "Using Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified air filters is an important part of a multicomponent strategy to reduce exposure to common asthma and allergy triggers such as air pollution and airborne allergens. This donation will make a meaningful difference for people with asthma and allergies."

The philanthropic gesture was particularly timely given the respiratory challenges many people with asthma and allergies face due to wildfire smoke and seasonal allergens. Certified air filters like the Kleenex® Elite Allergen MERV 13 are independently tested and proven to effectively remove indoor allergens such as pollen, animal dander, and other microparticles, helping to create healthier indoor environments.

Kleenex® furthered its community commitment by participating in the Chicago Asthma Consortium's Community Health Worker Forum in June. There, the brand provided a public discount on its Certified Air Filters, promoting accessibility and impact in alignment with growing expectations for manufacturers to actively support public health.

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is proud to work with manufacturers like Kleenex® Air Filters that demonstrate a commitment to science-backed products, meaningful community engagement, and leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility.

