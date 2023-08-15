Klein Enterprises Closes $85 Million Loan for Largo Development

"Securing such a substantial loan . . . speaks volumes about the trust our financial partners have in our abilities and our project's future success." - Sean Garland, Chief Investment Officer of Klein Enterprises Tweet this

Financing was arranged by Michael Raphael and Jason Gerstein of Rockville-based LGA Capital and provided by Northwestern Mutual. "The LGA team went above and beyond from our first discussion through closing, and we're incredibly grateful for LGA's relentless efforts and for the Northwestern Mutual team's professionalism and hard work to bring this all to fruition. We look forward to expanding our relationship with both groups in the future," Garland continued.

Aura, featuring 379 Class A apartments is being constructed by Baltimore County-based Chesapeake Contracting Group. With a total development cost greater than $125 million, construction began earlier this year and is set to deliver the first units by Q4 of 2024.

The apartments within Aura will stand as epitomes of luxury and sustainability, offering stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, LED lighting, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. The apartment community will boast an array of amenities: a pool; 24-hour fitness center; resident lounge; dog park and pet spa; BBQ grilling areas; and electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the project will incorporate a series of green initiatives, including a rooftop solar array as well as other design components intended to meet NGBS Gold Certification standards.

Aura's strategic transit-oriented location adjacent to the Blue and Silver Lines at the Largo Town Center Metro station is just 10 miles east of downtown Washington, D.C. Aura will also serve the growing downtown Largo community, including the recently completed University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center Hospital located under a mile away.

Upon completion, the Aura project will be managed by The Dolben Company, a partner in both the building and management of various multifamily projects with Klein Enterprises.

"We are immensely proud of the Aura project and the journey it took to get here," said Daniel Klein, president of Klein Enterprises. "It stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication and resilience, and will be a significant addition to our growing portfolio."

About Klein Enterprises

Klein Enterprises is a 75-year-old, fourth-generation company with nearly 60 assets comprised of over 6 million square feet including 3.5 million square feet of commercial properties and approximately 3,000 Class A multifamily units owned or in development. Klein Enterprises, based in Baltimore, is actively expanding its portfolio and benefits from decades of expertise in acquisitions, development, management and leasing. For more information on Klein Enterprises' portfolio holdings and investment strategy, please visit http://www.kleinenterprises.com.

About LGA Capital

LGA Capital ("LGA") is an SEC-registered, FINRA member private placement broker-dealer based in North Bethesda, MD. Since 2010, LGA has provided a suite of investment banking services nationwide to owners and developers of commercial real estate seeking to capitalize their investment opportunities. These services include capital advisory, business planning, and equity/debt placement. Through in-depth underwriting and analysis, capital markets knowledge, and industry relationships, LGA delivers tailored capital executions focused on maximizing asset values and returns.

About Northwestern Mutual Real Estate

Northwestern Mutual Real Estate is the real estate investment arm of Northwestern Mutual and one of the largest real estate investors in the nation, with investments in commercial mortgages and equity investments across all major property types, including apartments, office, retail and industrial. The $60+ billion real estate investment portfolio is composed of approximately 80 percent fixed income and 20 percent equity investments. Northwestern Mutual Real Estate is a financing source that provides experienced and knowledgeable people, quick and decisive action and flexible, creative solutions.

