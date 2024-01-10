Klett World Languages establishes Canadian counterpart in Calgary

"Fueled by passion and driven by a commitment to transforming language learning, we are excited to contribute to the vibrant educational landscape of this remarkable nation. We look forward to forging lasting partnerships, embracing diversity, and creating a legacy of learning." Post this

Expressing her enthusiasm for this milestone, Alexis Pinzon, Business Relationship Specialist, remarked, "We are incredibly excited for what the future holds as Klett World Languages Canada. Fueled by passion and driven by a commitment to transforming language learning, we are excited to contribute to the vibrant educational landscape of this remarkable nation. We look forward to forging lasting partnerships, embracing diversity, and creating a legacy of learning."

Vice President of Operations Tomasz Cebrat reiterated the company's cultural alignment with its objectives: "We are one of the most global publishing groups and Canada – with its diversity and multilingualism – reflects the values we hold dear. As a company that puts exceptional emphasis on communication across linguistic and cultural boundaries, this is where we need to be."

About Klett World Languages Canada

Klett World Languages Canada is the Calgary-based Canadian division of the Klett Group. Since its foundation in 1897, the Klett Group has pioneered innovation in the areas of education and culture. With over eighty companies in seventeen countries, it represents one of the leading educational institutions in the world. As part of the Klett Group, Klett World Languages Canada designs coursebooks and media for Canadian modern language learners of all ages.

Their product portfolio includes high-quality educational products for French, Spanish, German, and Italian – from textbooks to a broad range of readers, grammar and vocabulary products, exam preparation materials, and online offerings.

Media Contact

Maria Jesus Abilleira, Klett World Languages Canada, 1 7086890409, [email protected], www.klettwl.ca

SOURCE Klett World Languages Canada