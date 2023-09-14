Klevr Network and Young Kings expand Northeast Presence to Cleveland

Young Kings Expand Northeast Presence to Cleveland! Tweet this

The Young Kings programs are members of the Klevr Network, which allows athletes, parents, and coaches the opportunity to connect, and facilitates the development and advancement of athletes by offering them opportunities to compete at the highest level in their sport, and receive training and guidance from elite coaches.

The Network has an effective system in place to assess athletes' abilities, potential, and specific needs by using the sports mobile app, Klevr.ai , and allows coaches the ability to work with each athlete. Using this information, the network can match athletes with appropriate events and coaches that align with their skill level and goals.

Leading this extraordinary venture is current Cleveland Barons 2013 Head Coach Tommy Goebel. Hailing from Independence, Ohio, Goebel's journey in the hockey world has been nothing short of remarkable. At the exceptional age of 15, he displayed his prowess in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), setting the stage for an illustrious career.

His collegiate journey started as a true freshman at Michigan State University, competing at the highest level of NCAA Division 1 hockey. Showing unwavering skills and determination, he later returned to his home state and transferred to the Ohio State University, where he continued to excel on the ice and left an indelible mark on the program.

Tommy Goebel's passion for the game extended to a 5-year professional playing career, which saw him conquering challenges in leagues such as the AHL, ECHL, and even in Europe. This wealth of experience has shaped him into a major asset for the hockey community.

Currently, as the Head of Program for the Cleveland Barons and a Certified Performance Trainer, Tommy Goebel brings an incredible blend of on-ice expertise, developmental insight to the Young Kings, and immediately helps to expand the Kings footprint throughout the Northeast. His dedication to nurturing young talents and fostering their growth is a testament to his commitment to the sport and its future stars.

This expansion is a unique chance for aspiring hockey players to learn from the best and take their skills to the next level as part of an already established Young Kings program.

Stay tuned for more updates and details about the upcoming skates which will take place in December.

Media Contact

Klevr Network, Klevr Network, 1 6093157186, [email protected], www.klevrnetwork.com

SOURCE Klevr Network