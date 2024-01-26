KLIK Event Announces the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour to be headlined by International Sensation Menudo

This is the 10th year anniversary of the BOYS OF SUMMER Tour, starring Menudo, for 2024. The tour has been running since 2014 throughout America with the biggest social media influencers and artists appearing from around the world. Post this

Menudo, the iconic Latin pop group known for their dynamic performances and global appeal, which today is also releasing their first single of 2024 with its accompanying music video "Por Si No Salen Las Palabras" (If Words Fail Me) on all worldwide platforms, will join the 10th anniversary tour making this anniversary tour a truly international affair.

Television personality, producer, and New Menudo co-founder Mario Lopez says "I'm so excited for Menudo to be headlining this year's Boys of Summer tour. It's going to be an incredibly fun time for Menudo and their fans." Menudo joins a growing list of artists and creators being announced during the months leading up to the tour.

Mike Abrams, the founder and CEO of KLiK Events, expressed his excitement about the anniversary: "It is amazing we started 10 years ago with Boys Of Summer visiting 2 cities and over the years have helped jump-start the career of many artists and creators. We are looking forward to our 10th year anniversary tour this summer, with worldwide sensation Menudo."

Tickets for the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour will go on sale on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 2 PM PT. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, at www.boysofsummertour.com as this landmark event is expected to sell out.

For more information, including tour dates, venues, and ticketing details, please visit the Boys Of Summer website at www.boysofsummertour.com.

Join us in celebrating a decade of unforgettable music and entertainment with The Boys of Summer Tour 2024!

Media Contact

Mike Abrams, KLiK Events, 1 8776785545 x 711, [email protected], www.klikevents.net

SOURCE KLiK Events