Kliken makes the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the 3rd Consecutive Year, with 3-Year Revenue Growth of 396%

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, so does our unwavering dedication to harnessing its potential for the benefit of our customers," said Kliken's Chief AI Officer, James McCart, PhD. "Our consistent recognition by the Inc. 5000 reaffirms that our path is aligned with our customers, emboldening us to push the boundaries further and continue leading the charge in transforming the landscape of online advertising through cutting-edge AI solutions."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT KLIKEN

As the world's #1 shopping and ads marketing platform, Kliken has helped over 1,500,000 small businesses worldwide grow their sales and their businesses. For over 10 years, Kliken has been recognized as an expert in search and shopping ads across the globe. In 2022, Kliken released Kliken Ads, a first-of-its kind ad network, giving small business owners access to ad technology that was previously out of reach and beyond their budget. With over 23 global e-commerce brands as partners and over 102 million products under management, Kliken remains focused on helping small business store owners grow their businesses with more customers, more sales, more time, and more confidence. Contact us today to discuss partnership opportunities or to see how Kliken can help your business potential go from seemingly unreachable to completely unleashed. Get more with Kliken. Reach Beyond with Kliken Ads.

MORE ABOUT Inc. AND THE Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

