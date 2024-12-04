Klinedinst PC Reinstates John Klinedinst as CEO, Appoints Arthur Moreau as President and Ian Rambarran as Treasurer

Klinedinst PC announces that firm founder John D. Klinedinst has been reinstated as CEO, Shareholder Arthur S. Moreau, III has been elected President, and Shareholder Ian A. Rambarran elected Treasurer.
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klinedinst PC is pleased to announce that John D. Klinedinst, our founding member, has returned to the position of CEO of the firm. Mr. Klinedinst will bring outstanding leadership and a client-centered culture built on high quality legal services that has served the firm well for over 40 years. Under his stewardship, Klinedinst will continue to promote its core values of open communication and opportunities for all.
Additionally, Arthur S. Moreau, III, a longtime Shareholder in Klinedinst's San Diego office, has been named President of the law firm. Mr. Moreau brings decades of experience as a Shareholder and a board member of Klinedinst PC. His vision for the law firm is to retain the firm's core values while utilizing all the advantages of a modern law practice by leveraging advancements in technology, diversity, and the firm's expanding regional footprint to provide the highest quality legal services to Klinedinst's clients.
Finally, Shareholder Ian A. Rambarran has been elected Treasurer of the firm. Mr. Rambarran frequently counsels and represents clients in business and commercial disputes, representing lenders and financial institutions in disputes throughout California. As Treasurer, he will continue his work with the firm's accounting team where he previously served in the role of assisting with collections.
Klinedinst would also like to thank our former CEO, Heather Rosing, for her past work with the firm as she embarks on her new path.
About Klinedinst
Klinedinst is the go-to firm for clients looking for litigation, trial experience, transactional representation, and legal counsel. The firm's offices in Irvine, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, and Seattle service clients across the West, handling matters in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona. What sets Klinedinst apart is the relationship our attorneys foster with each and every client. Klinedinst lawyers are indispensable strategic partners to business leaders, helping to achieve business objectives and create proactive solutions to resolve the many legal challenges that businesses are confronted with every day. Whether vigorously advocating for business clients in court, or guiding business transactions and negotiations, Klinedinst is the trusted legal advisor to have by your side.
