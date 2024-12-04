Klinedinst PC Reinstates John Klinedinst as CEO, Appoints Arthur Moreau as President and Ian Rambarran as Treasurer

"Klinedinst is well-positioned to meet the diverse legal needs of our clients now and in the future, thanks to John's vision," said Susan S. Nahama, Klinedinst COO and San Diego Managing Shareholder. Post this

Finally, Shareholder Ian A. Rambarran has been elected Treasurer of the firm. Mr. Rambarran frequently counsels and represents clients in business and commercial disputes, representing lenders and financial institutions in disputes throughout California. As Treasurer, he will continue his work with the firm's accounting team where he previously served in the role of assisting with collections.

Klinedinst would also like to thank our former CEO, Heather Rosing, for her past work with the firm as she embarks on her new path.

