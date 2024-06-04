Klinedinst Phoenix Expands with Addition of Ethics Lawyer Lynda C. Shely

"Lynda Shely has been a true trailblazer in the Arizona legal ethics community, and we are honored that she has made the decision to join us as Shareholder" Post this

Before joining Klinedinst, Ms. Shely managed her own firm, providing counsel on ethical advertising, Alternative Business Structure (ABS) law firms, fee agreements and billing requirements, training and supervision of law firm personnel, lawyers transitioning between firms, succession planning, trust account documentation, docketing and communication requirements, and conflicts of interest. Before starting her own practice, she worked at the State Bar of Arizona as the Director of Lawyer Ethics. In this role, she served as Staff Counsel to the Ethics, Fee Arbitration, and Peer Review Committees, as well as the Client Protection Fund Board of Trustees and the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee. She supervised multiple departments and provided tens of thousands of telephonic advisory opinions to members of the State Bar on legal ethics issues over her ten years at the Bar. Ms. Shely assisted the Arizona Supreme Court's Task Force in implementing adoption of ABS law firm regulation in Arizona, helping shape the rules and compliance mechanisms that govern these entities. She has been an active volunteer within the American Bar Association, serving as Chair of both the ABA Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility and the ABA Standing Committee on Client Protection. She also was one of the representatives for the State Bar of Arizona in the ABA House of Delegates, and has been a longtime member of the ABA's Center for Professional Responsibility.

"Lynda Shely has been a true trailblazer in the Arizona legal ethics community, and we are honored that she has made the decision to join us as Shareholder," said Heather L. Rosing, CEO and President of Klinedinst PC. "I have had the good fortune of working closely with Lynda, and she is such a dynamic presence. Our Arizona clients will truly appreciate Lynda's skill, her depth of experience, and her understanding of the inner workings of the State Bar of Arizona, and we are thrilled to welcome her to join the Klinedinst professional liability team."

Ms. Shely continues her involvement today in the legal ethics community, including as a member of the Arizona Supreme Court's ABS Committee and the Court's Steering Committee on AI and the Courts, as well as the State Bar of Arizona's Ethics Advisory Group and the ABA Standing Committee on Professional Regulation. As a result of her work within the community, she has been honored with multiple recognitions from the State Bar of Arizona, and was inducted into the Maricopa County Bar Association's Hall of Fame in 2023.

To learn more about Lynda Shely, please visit:

www.klinedinstlaw.com/profiles/attorney/lynda-shely

