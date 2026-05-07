Kōloa Landing Resort Announces Final Chef Lineup for the Sixth Annual Kauaʻi Poke Fest

Chef Sam Choy hosts alongside Emeril Lagasse, Sheldon Simeon, and Ronnie Rainwater for the June 19–20 celebration on Kauaʻi's South Shore

POʻIPŪ and KAUAʻI, Hawaiʻi, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kōloa Landing Resort at Poʻipū, Autograph Collection, today announced the full celebrity chef lineup for the Sixth Annual Kaua'i Poke Fest, one of the state's most high-profile culinary competitions, where tradition, local ingredients, and chef-driven creativity come together. Taking place Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2026, James Beard Award-winning Chef Sam Choy will host the event and lead a live poke-making demonstration alongside Michelin-Starred Chef Emeril Lagasse, two-time "Top Chef" finalist Chef Sheldon Simeon, and acclaimed Las Vegas culinarian Chef Ronnie Rainwater.

"Kaua'i Poke Fest has become one of the most celebrated food events in the state and a genuine celebration of Hawaiian culinary tradition that gets better every year," said Aaron Bambling, general manager of Kōloa Landing Resort. "Having Sam Choy, the Godfather of Poke himself, host alongside Emeril Lagasse, Sheldon Simeon, and Ronnie Rainwater is a testament to how far this event has come. The level of talent on that stage is something Kaua'i has never seen, and we can't wait to share it with the island."

Voted one of USA Today's Top 10 Specialty Food Festivals, Kaua'i Poke Fest Fest returns to the resort's lush South Shore grounds with a live chef competition, over 1,000 pounds of premium 100% Hawaii-caught ahi tuna sourced from locally owned Kauaʻi Fresh Fish, live Hawaiian entertainment, local vendors, and a hosted bar. Proceeds benefit Kauaʻi nonprofit organizations, including the Alzheimer's Association, Hawaiʻi Chapter. The weekend opens Friday, June 19 with the exclusive Poke Masters' Table Dinner, a multi-course evening featuring all four celebrity chefs plus the 2025 Poke Fest champion, Mark Oyama. The main festival follows Saturday, June 20, bringing together professional and amateur competitors vying for the coveted Crystal Poke Bowl, more than $10,000 in prizes, and the title of Kauaʻi Poke Fest champion. In addition to the Masters' Table dinner, reigning champion Mark Oyama will return to defend his title.

CHEF LINEUP

Chef Sam Choy — Host, Poke Demonstration, Celebrity Judge

Known as the Godfather of Poke, Chef Sam Choy is an internationally recognized Hawaiian celebrity chef celebrated for his colorful personality, exceptional creativity, and deep roots in Hawaiian heritage cooking. A four-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Pacific Regional Chef — winning in 2004 — Chef Choy has authored 16 cookbooks, spent more than two decades in the kitchens of noted hotels and resorts across Hawaiʻi and the mainland, and currently hosts the weekly cooking show "Sam Choy's In The Kitchen." At Kauaʻi Poke Fest, Choy leads a live poke-making demonstration and hosts the main festival competition.

Chef Emeril Lagasse — Celebrity Judge

One of the most recognized names in American food, Emeril Lagasse has spent decades championing the bold, ingredient-driven cooking that defines cuisines like Hawai'i's — rooted in place, technique, and tradition. The founder of The Emeril Group and chef and proprietor of restaurants across New Orleans and Las Vegas, Lagasse is a pioneer of American food television, having hosted more than 2,000 shows on the Food Network and starred in the award-winning Amazon original series Eat the World. His flagship New Orleans restaurant earned two Michelin stars in October 2025. A James Beard Foundation 'Humanitarian of the Year' honoree, Lagasse has also dedicated significant resources to food education through the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which has awarded nearly 500 grants totaling over $22 million to schools and children's charities.

Chef Sheldon Simeon — Celebrity Judge

A two-time Top Chef finalist (Seasons 10 and 14) and Fan Favorite winner both times, Chef Sheldon Simeon is one of Hawaiʻi's most celebrated culinary voices. Based in Maui, Simeon is known for his "Hawaiʻi Classics" cuisine and is the author of the cookbooks Cook Real Hawaiʻi and Ohana Style. He and his wife, Janice, own and operate Tiffany's Maui, featured on the New York Times' 2023 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States. A James Beard Award nominee, Simeon is widely recognized for his commitment to local ingredients and his support of Hawaiʻi's farmers, fishermen, and artisans.

Chef Ronnie Rainwater — Celebrity Judge

A graduate of the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Ore., Chef Ronnie Rainwater has spent more than two decades working alongside Emeril Lagasse in Las Vegas, rising from executive sous chef to overseeing all of Emeril's Las Vegas concepts, including Emeril's New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Known for his love of simple, fresh ingredients and ambitious nightly tasting menus, Rainwater brings serious fine-dining credentials to the Kauaʻi Poke Fest judging panel.

All proceeds from the 2026 Kauai Poke Fest will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. For more information about Kōloa Landing Resort or to purchase tickets to Kauai Poke Fest, please visit www.kauaipokefest.com or www.koloalandingresort.com.

About Kōloa Landing Resort

Kōloa Landing Resort at Poʻipū, an Autograph Collection by Marriott is located on Kauaʻi's famed South Shore near world-class beaches, shops, and restaurants. Kōloa Landing Resort is ideal for a family vacation, a corporate incentive event, or destination wedding. Kōloa Landing Resort is the authentic Hawai'i experience unlike any other. Make a reservation today by visiting koloalandingresort.com or calling (808) 240-6600.

About AZUL HOSPITALITY

For almost two decades Azul Hospitality has provided a fully integrated operating platform delivering extensive support and resources for all facets of hotel operations. Comprised of industry professionals with broad experience and expertise in all aspects of hotel development and management, Azul focuses on maximizing topline, rigorous cost controls and best-in-class service standards to ensure the strongest possible bottom line. Headquartered in San Diego, Azul operates properties in 29 markets across 11 states. The growing portfolio includes 21 global hotel brands—spanning major flags such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt—alongside lifestyle and independent properties ranging from boutique luxury hotels to rustic outdoor lodges. Azul also manages and has concepted over 40 independently branded restaurants and skyline bars, as well as cafés, counter-service concepts, and speakeasies. For more information, visit azulhospitalitygroup.com.

About Alzheimer's Association of Hawaiʻi

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia through global research, risk reduction, early detection, and quality care and support. Here in Hawaiʻi, funds raised power free caregiver support, early-stage programs, brain health education, and critical research—supporting local families today while driving breakthroughs nationwide. Visit alz.org/hawaii or call 800.272.3900.

Media Contact

The Point PR, Kōloa Landing Resort at Poʻipū, Autograph Collection, 1 5416108134, [email protected], koloalandingresort.com

SOURCE Kōloa Landing Resort at Poʻipū, Autograph Collection