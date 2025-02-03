kluster.ai First Developer Platform to Host DeepSeek-R1

"We're excited to offer DeepSeek-R1 at a price that empowers developers, not enterprise budgets. At $2 per million tokens, teams can build with GPT-4-o1-tier AI without sacrificing speed or control. This is how we democratize access." - Julio Viera, CEO & founder of kluster.ai Post this

kluster.ai's DeepSeek-R1 implementation includes step-by-step reasoning outputs, enabling developers to debug and optimize model decisions in real time. Built on decentralized infrastructure, kluster.ai ensures data encryption while avoiding vendor lock-in.

"DeepSeek-R1 isn't just cheaper—it's built for builders," said Jacob Rettig, COO of kluster.ai. "We prioritize tools that let developers deploy and scale AI on their terms, with full visibility into costs and performance."

kluster.ai will expand access to DeepSeek-R1 with features like fine-tuning and multi-region deployment. New users receive $5 free credits to test the platform.

For the next two weeks (ending February 10th), kluster.ai is running a limited-time offer: Reload your account with $10 or more, and we'll match your credits dollar for dollar - giving you double the value to explore DeepSeek-R1 and more.

About kluster.ai

Founded in 2024 and incubated at Moonsong Labs, kluster.ai empowers developers to run large-scale models efficiently by leveraging a global, decentralized network of GPU providers. kluster.ai is democratizing access to AI compute power, allowing developers to focus on innovation without being constrained by the high costs and limitations of centralized systems.

For more information, visit https://kluster.ai/ or follow on X at https://x.com/klusterai.

Media contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anjin Stewart-Funai, kluster.ai, 1 14154839191, [email protected], https://kluster.ai

SOURCE kluster.ai