KM & AI Summit 2025: Empowering AI-Driven Knowledge Management

Professionals from all industries are invited to attend the KM & AI Summit 2025 in Scottsdale, Ariz., from March 17–19 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. This premiere event, brought to you by Information Today, Inc., the organizers of KMWorld, brings together thought leaders, technologists, KM practitioners, and industry experts to explore cutting-edge strategies for managing organizational knowledge and leveraging the power of AI to drive transformation.

Highlights of the Summit include:

Keynotes and plenary sessions from global AI and KM leaders who will share strategies for leveraging AI to optimize knowledge management.

Expert panels on real-world applications of AI in KM, ethical considerations, and emerging trends.

Discussion-based sessions facilitated by KM leaders and designed to allow you to voice your opinions and help craft strategies for your organization's unique situation.

The top solutions providers will be present to show you cutting-edge software and services designed to help you leverage AI to transform your enterprise.

Networking Opportunities that will allow attendees to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and establish valuable industry contacts.

This summit is a must-attend event for KM professionals, AI specialists, data scientists, and business and IT leaders looking to drive innovation and efficiency within their organizations through AI. This event will empower attendees to implement forward-thinking KM strategies that harness the full potential of AI.

Register now to be part of this transformative journey in Scottsdale. Super early bird registration is open until Jan. 1, 2025, when you register with code SUPER.

For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the KM & AI Summit website. https://www.kmworld.com/KMAISummit/2025/Default.aspx

About Information Today, Inc.

Information Today, Inc., (informationtodayinc.com) is a leading publisher and conference organizer in the field of technology and technology applications in today's enterprise. In addition to producing the KMWorld, Enterprise AI World, and Data Summit, Information Today, Inc. publishes KMWorld, Database Trends & Applications, and Enterprise AI World

magazines and their corresponding websites (kmworld.com, enterpriseaiworld.com, and dbta.com). The company also publishes Big Data Quarterly, CRM, Streaming Media, and Speech Technology magazines and organizes several other technology conferences.

