KMB Design Group, LLC (KMB) Partners with Metric Engineering to Design Thirteen Electric Vehicle Hubs for Historic City of St. Augustine, FL

In addition to facilitating electric vehicle charging, each EV Hub location will undergo evaluation for additional renewable energy solutions, including solar and battery energy storage. This holistic approach underscores KMB's commitment to advancing environmentally sustainable transportation solutions that benefit both residents and visitors of St. Augustine.

St. Augustine, founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, holds the distinction of being the oldest city in the United States and is renowned for its stunning Spanish Colonial architecture.

"We are very proud to have been selected by Metric Engineering and the City of St. Augustine to design their Electric Vehicle Hubs," said Stephen Banks, President of KMB Design Group, LLC. "A fundamental element of our design philosophy will be integrating this new technology seamlessly into the historic architecture of the city, ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and tradition."

KMB Design Group, LLC (KMB) is a leading engineering and architectural design firm specializing in the development of sustainable infrastructure solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, KMB is dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future through its engineering expertise.

Metric Engineering is a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing engineering, surveying, and mapping services to clients throughout the United States.

