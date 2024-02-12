KMB Design Group, LLC (KMB) Partners with Metric Engineering to Design Thirteen Electric Vehicle Hubs for Historic City of St. Augustine, FL

KMB Design Group, LLC and Metric Engineering Collaborate to Bring Electric Vehicle Hubs to Historic St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMB Design Group, LLC (KMB) is excited to announce its collaboration with Metric Engineering for the design of thirteen (13) Electric Vehicle Hubs in the historic city of St. Augustine, FL. This innovative project, undertaken in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), aims to revolutionize transportation infrastructure while preserving the city's rich cultural heritage.
The scope of services for this groundbreaking initiative includes the deployment of cutting-edge transportation technologies such as smart parking systems, bicycle and pedestrian enhancements, electric vehicle charging stations, and other transportation improvements throughout the city. Leveraging its expertise in sustainable infrastructure development, KMB will lead the feasibility and detailed design for the deployment of all thirteen (13) EV Hub locations, which will support Level 3 DCFC charging stations.
In addition to facilitating electric vehicle charging, each EV Hub location will undergo evaluation for additional renewable energy solutions, including solar and battery energy storage. This holistic approach underscores KMB's commitment to advancing environmentally sustainable transportation solutions that benefit both residents and visitors of St. Augustine.
St. Augustine, founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, holds the distinction of being the oldest city in the United States and is renowned for its stunning Spanish Colonial architecture.
"We are very proud to have been selected by Metric Engineering and the City of St. Augustine to design their Electric Vehicle Hubs," said Stephen Banks, President of KMB Design Group, LLC. "A fundamental element of our design philosophy will be integrating this new technology seamlessly into the historic architecture of the city, ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and tradition."
KMB Design Group, LLC (KMB) is a leading engineering and architectural design firm specializing in the development of sustainable infrastructure solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, KMB is dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future through its engineering expertise.
Metric Engineering is a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing engineering, surveying, and mapping services to clients throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Kristin Heyser, KMB Design Group, 1 732-280-5623, [email protected], www.kmbdg.com
SOURCE KMB Design Group
Share this article