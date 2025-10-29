KMWorld expands into Europe with the launch of KMWorld Europe 2026 and Taxonomy Boot Camp London

KMWorld, North America's leading knowledge management conference and community, is expanding internationally.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMWorld, North America's leading knowledge management conference and community, is expanding internationally with the launch of KMWorld Europe and Taxonomy Boot Camp London.

The co-located two-day conferences will bring together knowledge managers, taxonomy and metadata specialists, content leaders, information architects, and other digital workplace innovators from across Europe and beyond. Attendees will gain actionable insights, practical skills, and strategic connections to strengthen organisational knowledge management (KM), optimise content, and drive business performance in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more than 20 years, the KMWorld conference - and associated website, magazine, and newsletter - has been the premier destination for professionals in knowledge management and digital transformation. With the introduction of KMWorld Europe, the community will now have a dedicated platform in Europe to share best practice, explore the latest technologies, and develop strategies for success in today's fast-moving knowledge economy.

Running alongside KMWorld Europe, Taxonomy Boot Camp London returns to an in-person format for the first time in six years. As before, the conference will offer a focused exploration of taxonomies, ontologies, metadata, and other foundational disciplines that underpin enterprise search, content management, and AI-powered knowledge solutions. Delegates will benefit from expert-led sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive workshops to strengthen the frameworks that drive smarter, more effective information use and the conferences will share keynote sessions and networking activities.

"Knowledge management and taxonomy are critical to how organisations operate, innovate, and deliver value," said Tom Hogan, president and CEO of Information Today, Inc. "With KMWorld Europe and Taxonomy Boot Camp London, we're bringing KMWorld's renowned expertise and community spirit to Europe, creating a new forum for international collaboration and professional growth".

The highly respected programme chairs, Dawn Brushammar (KMWorld Europe) and Helen Lippell (Taxonomy Boot Camp London), will steer the development of the conference.

KMWorld Europe Programme Chair, Dawn Brushammar, comments, "Knowledge has never been more abundant, but it is also becoming more fragmented. As organisations tackle AI implementation, shifting workplaces, and rising expectations for speed and scale, the same key challenges remain: identifying, surfacing and connecting knowledge. That's why I'm so excited about KMWorld Europe. Under this year's theme, Smarter Together: The Future of Knowledge, we're bringing together thinkers, builders, and doers who are shaping how we think about knowledge. My hope is that we will not only discuss the future of knowledge management but also help create it together".

Taxonomy Boot Camp London's programme chair, Helen Lippell, said, "I'm so pleased that Taxonomy Boot Camp London is back in person. Since our first conference in 2016, it's grown into an essential event for anyone working with taxonomies, ontologies, metadata, knowledge graphs, AI, and search. This year's theme, shared with KMWorld Europe, Smarter Together: The Future of Knowledge, really captures the spirit of our international community coming together in London to share ideas, learn from each other, and make new connections. I can't wait to hear the conversations that will shape the future of taxonomy and to welcome delegates from across Europe and beyond. See you in London!"

Highlights of the events include:

Keynote sessions from global thought leaders and industry pioneers

Case studies showcasing successful knowledge strategies in leading organisations

Practical workshops and tutorials offering skills and tools for immediate application

A solutions showcase featuring key KM and taxonomy tech and solutions

Networking opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and subject-matter experts

Registration for KMWorld Europe and Taxonomy Boot Camp London is open, with generous early bird conference discounts available, and a combined pass for access to both events. Programme details and speaker announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

For updates, visit:

About KMWorld

KMWorld is a leading global publisher, conference organiser, and community for professionals in knowledge management, content management, and information organisation. Its flagship KMWorld conference, held annually in Washington, D.C., has been the gold standard in KM for over two decades, and the addition of KMWorld Europe brings global perspective to KM education, insights, and networking opportunities for organisations seeking to unlock the power of knowledge to achieve business success.

About Taxonomy Boot Camp London

Since its inception in 2016, Taxonomy Boot Camp London has been regarded as Europe's premier conference dedicated to exploring taxonomies, ontologies, metadata, and the information structures that power today's digital businesses. Returning to London in April 2026, the event brings together taxonomy practitioners, information architects, content managers, knowledge leaders, and AI specialists for two days of in-depth learning and networking.

