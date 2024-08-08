Knack Global Acquires Anesthesia RCM Leader, Merrick Management, Inc.

"The acquisition of Merrick Management is a significant milestone for Knack as it creates a foray into the attractive anesthesia market." Arvind Ramakrishnan Post this

Merrick's management team will remain actively involved in leadership roles in Knack's newly-established Anesthesia Services division. These leaders have each been with the Company for over 22 years and have extraordinary knowledge and experience in the anesthesia RCM market. Ryan Nunnelley, Co-Owner of Merrick and newly appointed Co-President of Anesthesia Services, shared "We are excited to join forces with Knack Global and are looking forward to leveraging Knack's expertise and scale in our mission to help anesthesia practices increase efficiency and reduce administrative burden. The Knack team shares our dedication to high-quality service delivery and a customer-centric culture, and we are confident that together, we will deliver even greater value and results for our clients. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as part of the Knack Global family."

About Knack Global, LLC:

Knack Global empowers leading healthcare practitioners by providing a comprehensive suite of Revenue Cycle solutions to increase efficiencies, accelerate payments, and gain operational insights allowing clients to focus on their core competency of delivering patient care. In order to bolster the effectiveness of its clients' revenue cycle process, Knack's portfolio of services spans the entire RCM value chain from pre-claim activities to accounts resolutions. Enabled by proprietary technology and a global team of 4,000 dedicated healthcare experts, Knack serves healthcare providers across a broad range of categories and specialties including physician groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, surgical and ambulatory care centers, hospitals and health systems.

About Merrick Management, Inc.

Merrick Management, Inc. is a leading provider of revenue cycle management, practice management, financial, and accounting services to anesthesia providers across the Southeast and Midwest. Merrick is focused on providing all the administrative functions their providers need, increasing their efficiency and controlling their costs through its constant attention to detail, compliance, follow up, and ever-changing insurance and tax regulations. It was established in 1975 as a division of Barr and Taylors, CPA's and is based out of Lexington, KY.

