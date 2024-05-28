Knack Global Announces New President Arvind Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan Joins Knack to Drive Strategic Growth Plan

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knack Global, a Florida-based industry-leading provider of tech enabled end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvind Ramakrishnan as President. Ramakrishnan arrives at Knack with extensive experience in developing growth strategies, driving operational transformations, and developing strategic partnerships across numerous leading tech-enabled RCM and healthcare firms including Conifer Health Solutions, R1 RCM, and Datavant. His selection was based on a track record of increasing success in client delivery and maximizing profit.

As President, Ramakrishnan will work closely with Knack's Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Sharma, to lead the company's strategic growth initiatives as well as oversee P&L management, operational transformations, and M&A execution and integration. Additionally, he will leverage his deep industry relationships to expand the company's presence across RCM verticals. His appointment underscores Knack's commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering best-in-class RCM solutions to clients nationwide.

Arvind joins Knack Global from 8D Consulting Inc., where he advised private equity firms and investors on strategic opportunities in healthcare tech and tech-enabled services. Prior to this, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at both Conifer Health Solutions and Datavant (formerly CIOX Health), as well as executive positions at Circana (formerly IRI Worldwide), and R1 RCM (formerly Accretive Health), where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in serving clients, building high performance teams and delivering value for stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arvind to the Knack Global team," said Rajiv Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Knack Global. "His extensive industry experience and proven track record of success make him ideal to advance our strategic growth initiatives as we continue to rapidly scale. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen Knack's position as a leader in the RCM industry."

"I am excited to join Knack Global and contribute to its mission of delivering transformative solutions to clients," said Arvind Ramakrishnan, President Knack Global. "Knack Global has been built with the right fundamentals focusing on client excellence and talent retention. I look forward to supporting Knack in their continued commitment to innovation and expansion in their service offerings.

Ramakrishnan holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, an MS in Computer Science from Indiana University, and a BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

About Knack Global:

Knack Global empowers leading healthcare practitioners by providing a comprehensive suite of Revenue Cycle solutions to increase efficiencies, accelerate payments, and gain operational insights allowing clients to focus on their core competency of delivering patient care. In order to bolster the effectiveness of its clients' revenue cycle process, Knack's portfolio of services spans the entire RCM value chain from pre-claim activities to accounts resolutions. Enabled by proprietary technology and a global team of 3,800 dedicated healthcare experts, Knack serves healthcare providers across a broad range of categories and specialties including physician groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, surgical and ambulatory care centers, hospitals and health systems.

Media Contact

Laurie Zabel, Knack Global, 1 732-596-0110, [email protected], knackglobal.com

SOURCE Knack Global